Icertis, the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence, today announced the acquisition of Dioptra to further accelerate its best-of-breed AI technology for enterprise contracting. This marks the next milestone in the company's long-term AI strategy following the launch of Icertis Vera and bolsters its position at the forefront of contract lifecycle management (CLM).

More than 80 percent of C-suite leaders are ready to let AI agents support contract negotiations, and AI capabilities from Icertis and Dioptra are turning this vision into reality. Dioptra's surgical redlining and automated playbook creation augment the Icertis Contract Intelligence platform to advance speed and accuracy in contract operations and reimagine every contract interaction as an AI-first experience.

"Icertis and Dioptra share a commitment to keep customers at the forefront of what's possible with AI. Their technology and talent will underscore our leadership and enable Icertis to deliver even greater value across the entire contract lifecycle," said Anand Subbaraman, CEO, Icertis. "Icertis has the most robust contract data repository in the market, and that enables us to deliver more accurate AI with Vera that understands the intention of contracts. Dioptra's legal-centric tools will be an added catalyst to adoption of our platform as we continue to define the future of contracting with breakthrough AI."

Contract data was historically housed in an average of 24 different systems, according to World Commerce Contracting. Today, Icertis Contract Intelligence unifies contract data across the enterprise, delivering AI-driven insights, operations, and performance in one platform to streamline contract creation, optimize negotiations, and position businesses to realize long-term outcomes from their agreements. Dioptra builds on the Icertis platform's operations capabilities powered by Vera with pre-signature agents that automate playbook creation based on existing contracts and handle first line of review on every new agreement. Together, this next-gen AI brings enterprises one step closer to fully autonomous contracting-where every agreement performs as intended and legal talent is deployed to its highest and best use.

"Legal teams expect two things from their contract AI: accuracy and business context," said Farah Gasmi, Co-founder of Dioptra. "For the last two years, Dioptra has pushed the envelope on AI accuracy and reliability, driving 40 percent adoption growth month-over-month in 2025. Icertis holds the deepest contract context in the industry. We are extremely excited to join forces, to provide legal teams with the reliable, intuitive, context-rich AI they've been demanding."

Dioptra was founded by Pierre Arnoux, Farah Gasmi and Jacques Arnoux, hailing from Spotify, IBM Watson, Yahoo, and academic roles at Columbia University. The Dioptra team will join Icertis' product and engineering organization to shape the future of AI-powered contract intelligence. Their legal expertise will further evolve the Icertis AI roadmap, positioning customers to gain:

AI-assisted playbook creation based on existing contracts to speed time to value, reinforce negotiation best-practices, and maximize outcomes with fully custom, AI-ready playbooks.

Agent-powered risk review that instantly pinpoints noncompliance with governance standards and generates a streamlined issues list to minimize liability.

Interactive surgical redlines that align precisely with bespoke playbooks to drive greater efficiency in contract reviews and alleviate legal workloads.

One-click clause insertion via an integrated clause library to expedite contract drafting and pre-signature processes.

"Enterprises particularly legal teams demand accuracy, transparency, and defensibility from AI. Icertis is the AI company legal departments can trust to bridge the gap between innovation and governance and deploy contract AI with confidence," said Subbaraman.

Icertis makes every contract deliver to turn contract clarity into operational confidence. Through next-gen offerings like Vera Agents, deep partnerships with AI leaders like SAP and Microsoft, and the financial viability to invest in long-term innovation, Icertis is rapidly advancing contract-specific AI that reflects the true intent of business agreements.

Icertis delivers AI-powered insights and agentic automation to transform static contracts into strategic enterprise advantage. The Icertis Contract Intelligence platform revolutionizes how enterprises manage their customer, supplier, and partner relationships, enabling businesses to grow revenue, control costs, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance. Today, more than one third of the Fortune 100 trust Icertis to realize the full potential of millions of business relationships in more than 90 countries around the world.

Dioptra is the Contract Intelligence AI Layer for all teams working with contracts. Its agentic-framework distills fully custom playbooks, auto-generates redlines in Microsoft Word, enables chat assisted reviews with and without playbooks, and unlocks instant search across large contract repositories. Dioptra integrates into CLMs, CRMs, Procurement systems, emails and Slack, and other tools to meet the users where they are, and empower legal and non-legal teams to move faster with confidence. Learn more at www.dioptra.ai.

