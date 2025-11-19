As AI Accelerates Workforce Transformation, More Global Employers Rely on Phenom Applied AI to Hire Faster, Develop Better and Retain Longer

Phenom, the leader in applied AI that helps organizations hire faster, develop better and retain longer, today announced it earned a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year.

As artificial intelligence transforms business at breakneck speed, organizations face mounting pressure to adapt their human resources strategies quickly or risk falling behind. The companies that can effectively identify, upskill and keep talent in this rapidly evolving landscape will define the future of work, and Phenom is enabling that transformation at scale.

"The pace of AI-driven change has created an urgent imperative for organizations to move faster and more strategically with their workforces," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom. "Companies can't afford to wait while technology evolves around them. They need partners that prioritize continuous innovation and deliver applied AI solutions built specifically for their needs. That means specialized by industry, by role, by use case, not generic tools that simply sound innovative."

The company's comprehensive AI solution addresses the full spectrum of critical HR initiatives: from data standardization and industry-specific AI agents to real-time personalization, compliance management and deep integrations with existing systems.

This year, Phenom introduced first-to-market AI Agents designed exclusively for HR teams, purpose-built to adapt to each organization's and industry's unique requirements. Whether validating clinical expertise in healthcare, managing high-volume screening in retail, navigating compliance-heavy requirements in financial services, or addressing evolving skill needs in manufacturing, these agents transform unstructured enterprise data into actionable insights that drive measurable outcomes.

Determined to help companies connect business strategy directly to talent execution, Phenom also announced three major innovations at its recent IAMPHENOM Europe conference: Enterprise Talent Optimization Work Redesign analyzes roles at the task level to identify automation and AI enhancement opportunities; Frontline Workforce Lifecycle Shift Scheduling extends comprehensive talent management to frontline workers including scheduling, mobility, and engagement; and Unified Orchestration Engine coordinates workflows across the entire talent ecosystem while maintaining human oversight and governance.

Building on its recent recognition on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list, as a Top 25 AI Company by the Software Report, and Best Cloud HR/HRMS Solution in The 2024/25 Cloud Awards program, Phenom continues to earn industry acclaim for its native AI solution that understands the context of each organization and its data. This depth of contextual intelligence, spanning industry nuances, regulatory requirements, organizational structure, and workforce dynamics, enables Phenom to deliver precision that generic AI tools cannot match.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About Phenom

Phenom is an applied AI company that helps organizations hire faster, develop better and retain longer. By uniquely combining proprietary industry-specific AI, agentic AI, automation and personalized experiences, its Intelligent Talent Experience platform helps companies fundamentally reshape their HR processes and strategies for scalable and sustainable transformation. Driven by a purpose to help a billion people find the right work, Phenom takes a holistic approach that unifies the entire talent journey, augmenting human capabilities and creating a symbiotic relationship between technology and talent.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (6 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (5 years), 11 Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

