Network to Code Powers SCinet 2025, the High-Performance Network Behind the Supercomputing Conference

Nautobot Tapped to Automate the Design, Planning, Deployment and Teardown of the Network Connecting Some of the Fastest Supercomputers and Research Networks in the World

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Network to Code, the global leader in Network Automation software and services, today announced a collaboration with SCinet, the global group behind the high-capacity, temporary network built each year to power the annual Supercomputing Conference, taking place November 16-21 in St.Louis, MO. SCinet connects some of the fastest supercomputers and research networks in the world, and for the first time, SCinet is using a commercial network automation platform to simplify and automate key processes - from initial design and planning through deployment and teardown.

SCinet selected Nautobot, Network to Code's open source Enterprise Network Source of Truth and Automation platform, to help plan, deploy, and manage its complex, large-scale network infrastructure. Network to Code is supplying both the platform and hands-on engineering support to power this automation effort. To accelerate and simplify the annual ramp up and ramp down nature of SCinet, Nautobot was chosen as the Source of Truth and automation platform. This allowed SCinet to quickly stand up its automation platform and begin to dynamically model their network infrastructure and create its intended state. SCinet significantly improved its operations by automating repetitive design tasks like cabling and patching, hardware deployment, and IP schema configuration.

"SCinet's mission is to push the boundaries of what's possible in high-performance networking each year," said Nathaniel Mendoza, 2025 SCinet Chair. "By introducing automation with Nautobot, we are able to maintain flexibility while dramatically improving our speed and precision. This demonstrates how modern network automation can help large-scale, short-duration environments like SCinet move faster, reduce risk, and improve collaboration among distributed teams."

By leveraging idempotent automation built on top of Nautobot, engineers were able to repeatedly adjust and reconfigure any part of the network - such as subnets, IP, VRF, cables, devices, interfaces, and more with confidence.

"Supporting SCinet is an incredible opportunity to see Nautobot in one of the most demanding, high-pressure environments imaginable," said Jeff Bradbury, Vice President of Marketing at Network to Code. "We believe this collaboration will showcase how automation can improve agility and reliability, even when the network is as dynamic and complex as this one."

About SCinet

SCinet is the high-capacity network built annually to support the SC Conference, the premier international event for high-performance computing, networking, storage, and analysis. Each year, SCinet is designed, built, and operated by hundreds of volunteer experts from academia, government, and industry.

About Network to Code

Network to Code is the foremost expert in network automation strategy and has deployed more network automation projects than any other company in the world. Our network automation solutions help organizations transform the way their networks are deployed, managed, and consumed. Through software and services, NTC deploys data-driven network automation based on NetDevOps principles to improve reliability, efficiency, and security while reducing costs. NTC is the creator and sponsor of Nautobot, the leading open source Network Source of Truth and Automation platform. Get started at https://networktocode.com.

