Desert Oasis Healthcare's Yucca Valley Primary Care Clinic Wins "Best of the Best - Readers' Choice Award"

Honored for Delivering Exceptional Primary Care to the Morongo Basin Community

YUCCA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to announce that the DOHC Yucca Valley Primary Care Clinic has been awarded 1st Place for "Best of the Best - Doctors Clinic" in the Morongo Basin's annual Readers' Choice Awards, presented by the local newspaper. The prestigious recognition was announced during the "Best of the Best" Winners Mixer held on November 11th at Hawk's Landing Golf Course.

"Being awarded 1st Place for Best of the Best Doctors Clinic in the area for our DOHC Yucca Valley Primary Care is an incredible honor. I'm so proud of our amazing providers and staff, and truly grateful to serve the Hi-Desert community," said Ernesto Gamboa, Yucca Valley Primary Care's Nursing Manager.

DOHC is also pleased to recognize another honored department, the DOHC Seniors Only Evaluation Clinic/Wellness Clinic, which earned 2nd Place for Best of the Best Senior Facilities in the Morongo Basin. This recognition highlights DOHC's continued dedication to exceptional care and wellness services for seniors throughout the region.

Both awards reflect DOHC's long-standing commitment to patient-centered, community-focused healthcare across the Hi-Desert and beyond.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

For more information about Desert Oasis Healthcare and career opportunities, please visit www.mydohc.com.

Contact:

Rob Banchich

Director of Marketing

Desert Oasis Healthcare

rob.banchich@mydohc.com

###

SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/desert-oasis-healthcares-yucca-valley-primary-care-clinic-wins-%22best-1104011