Rising tariffs, long lead times, and quality risks abroad are driving retailers toward Gummi World's highly certified U.S. production.

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Gummy product brands and retailers across the confectionery and nutraceutical industries are facing increasingly costly supply chain challenges: overseas manufacturing is no longer predictable, affordable, or compliant to meet retail demands. As tariffs continue to rise, lead times fluctuate, and international production introduces quality and regulatory risks, retailers are turning to U.S.-based partners who can offer consistently quick turnaround times and tighter quality control. This rising demand for dependable U.S. production is driving retailers towards Gummi World, the most certified manufacturer in the industry, part of the Intiva Health family of companies.

Intiva Health, known for building companies with systems that strengthen compliance and operational efficiency, has brought that same approach into confectionery and nutraceutical manufacturing through Gummi World. The Chandler, Arizona-based facility provides retailers with a U.S.-controlled supply chain with certifications and turnaround times that overseas partners often can't match.

Why Retailers Are Turning to U.S.-Based Manufacturing Partners like Gummi World

Gummi World's Chandler, Arizona, facility is a destination for retailers needing reliable, compliant, and repaid production. Gummi World is the most certified supplement manufacturer in the United States, with credentials including:

NSF/ANSI 455-2 cGMP Certification

NSF Certified for Sport ®

NSF Health Sciences Certification Program (HSCPC)

NSF/ANSI 455-4 OTC Drug Manufacturing (first and only manufacturer with this certification)

NSF Costco Product Certification

Non-GMO Project Verified

GFCO Gluten-Free Certification

USP Certified

USDA Organic Certified

Gluten-Free Certification

FSPCA Certification

Kosher and Halal Certified

Certifications are just one of the many ways Gummi World is standing out in nutraceutical gummy and capsule manufacturing. Gummi World was designed to give gummy product brands and retailers a manufacturing partner that can move as fast as market demands. With hundreds of ready-to-go stock formulas and flexible customization options (from gummies and capsules to powders and functional blends), brands can move from concept to shelf in a fraction of the typical time. Stock formula options include:

Vegan & Non-GMO

Sugar-free & Organic

Kosher-certified

Functional blends for sports nutrition, cognitive health, immunity, sleep, and longevity

Custom shapes, textures, sour profiles, and flavor blends

Capsules, gummies, powders, and more

There is a clear industry shift in manufacturing: tariff spikes, unpredictable lead times, inconsistent quality, rigid MOQs, communication delays, and gaps in compliance documentation. Compliance, speed, and scalability make Gummi World a U.S.-based plug-and-play solution for retailers who can't afford the delays, uncertainty, or quality compromises associated with overseas production.

A Manufacturing Partner That Feels Like Part of Your Team

"Retailers want a partner that feels like an extension of their own team," said Alexander C. Candelario, CEO & Chairman of Intiva Health, parent company of Gummi World, Incredable, and TIVA Token. "They need speed, proactive compliance, and the confidence that every product leaving the line is audit-ready. Gummi World was built to deliver exactly that, with the ability to scale up or pivot without the friction buyers have come to expect from traditional manufacturers."

With demand accelerating, Gummi World is expanding partnership capacity for 2025-2026. Retail buyers and brand owners seeking a U.S.-based, highly certified, retail-ready manufacturing partner are invited to inquire about production availability and upcoming opportunities. For more details and to request a product quote, visit gummiworld.com .

