Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.11.2025 16:02 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gummi World Emerges as the Ideal U.S. Manufacturer as Gummy Product Brands and Retailers Face Rising Tariffs and Overseas Production Volatility

Rising tariffs, long lead times, and quality risks abroad are driving retailers toward Gummi World's highly certified U.S. production.

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Gummy product brands and retailers across the confectionery and nutraceutical industries are facing increasingly costly supply chain challenges: overseas manufacturing is no longer predictable, affordable, or compliant to meet retail demands. As tariffs continue to rise, lead times fluctuate, and international production introduces quality and regulatory risks, retailers are turning to U.S.-based partners who can offer consistently quick turnaround times and tighter quality control. This rising demand for dependable U.S. production is driving retailers towards Gummi World, the most certified manufacturer in the industry, part of the Intiva Health family of companies.

Intiva Health, known for building companies with systems that strengthen compliance and operational efficiency, has brought that same approach into confectionery and nutraceutical manufacturing through Gummi World. The Chandler, Arizona-based facility provides retailers with a U.S.-controlled supply chain with certifications and turnaround times that overseas partners often can't match.

Why Retailers Are Turning to U.S.-Based Manufacturing Partners like Gummi World

Gummi World's Chandler, Arizona, facility is a destination for retailers needing reliable, compliant, and repaid production. Gummi World is the most certified supplement manufacturer in the United States, with credentials including:

  • NSF/ANSI 455-2 cGMP Certification

  • NSF Certified for Sport®

  • NSF Health Sciences Certification Program (HSCPC)

  • NSF/ANSI 455-4 OTC Drug Manufacturing (first and only manufacturer with this certification)

  • NSF Costco Product Certification

  • Non-GMO Project Verified

  • GFCO Gluten-Free Certification

  • USP Certified

  • USDA Organic Certified

  • Gluten-Free Certification

  • FSPCA Certification

  • Kosher and Halal Certified

Certifications are just one of the many ways Gummi World is standing out in nutraceutical gummy and capsule manufacturing. Gummi World was designed to give gummy product brands and retailers a manufacturing partner that can move as fast as market demands. With hundreds of ready-to-go stock formulas and flexible customization options (from gummies and capsules to powders and functional blends), brands can move from concept to shelf in a fraction of the typical time. Stock formula options include:

Options include:

  • Vegan & Non-GMO

  • Sugar-free & Organic

  • Kosher-certified

  • Functional blends for sports nutrition, cognitive health, immunity, sleep, and longevity

  • Custom shapes, textures, sour profiles, and flavor blends

  • Capsules, gummies, powders, and more

There is a clear industry shift in manufacturing: tariff spikes, unpredictable lead times, inconsistent quality, rigid MOQs, communication delays, and gaps in compliance documentation. Compliance, speed, and scalability make Gummi World a U.S.-based plug-and-play solution for retailers who can't afford the delays, uncertainty, or quality compromises associated with overseas production.

A Manufacturing Partner That Feels Like Part of Your Team

"Retailers want a partner that feels like an extension of their own team," said Alexander C. Candelario, CEO & Chairman of Intiva Health, parent company of Gummi World, Incredable, and TIVA Token. "They need speed, proactive compliance, and the confidence that every product leaving the line is audit-ready. Gummi World was built to deliver exactly that, with the ability to scale up or pivot without the friction buyers have come to expect from traditional manufacturers."

With demand accelerating, Gummi World is expanding partnership capacity for 2025-2026. Retail buyers and brand owners seeking a U.S.-based, highly certified, retail-ready manufacturing partner are invited to inquire about production availability and upcoming opportunities. For more details and to request a product quote, visit gummiworld.com.

Contact Information

Claudia Giunta
Content Lead
claudia@intivahealth.com

.

SOURCE: Gummi World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/gummi-world-emerges-as-the-ideal-u.s.-manufacturer-as-gummy-product-b-1104012

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.