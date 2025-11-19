SCARBOROUGH, ME / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC

by Allison Stowell

About one in ten individuals in the US lives with diabetes. That's more than 38 million Americans. Most have type 2 diabetes, likely diagnosed in middle age or older (though increasingly in younger adults as well). Chronic diseases like heart disease and obesity put a person at greater risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Family history increases risk as well, but it's also a condition that is significantly impacted by lifestyle choices. For this reason, type 2 diabetes is considered a preventable illness regardless of family or personal medical history.

Family History of Diabetes and Your Risk

An individual's risk of developing type 2 diabetes increases significantly when one or both of their parents have the disease. However, this doesn't tell the whole story. Researchers have done studies on identical twins, in which one lives with type 2 diabetes and the other does not. And the results have shown that lifestyle choices were the underlying cause, despite identical DNA. Study authors believe that factors such as diet, activity level, and stress alter DNA, leading to a diabetes diagnosis. So the bottom line is that while family history may increase risk, it doesn't determine outcome.

Diabetes Prevention

There is SO much you can do to prevent type 2 diabetes. And that's true even if you have a strong family history or are already living with prediabetes. First, it's important to empower yourself: remember how much control you have to protect your body with a safe, risk-reducing lifestyle. Regardless of where you are on your health journey, begin to adopt healthier habits. Work toward becoming more physically active, follow dietary advice, and engage in other behaviors aligned with risk reduction. Start with one small step, then another, and you'll be on a proactive path to preventing type 2 diabetes.

Diet Recommendations

To lower your risk of type 2 diabetes (or treat prediabetes), aim for a balanced, colorful, fiber-rich, and calorie-controlled diet. Here are five daily guidelines to get you started:

Eat a vegetable with every meal, aiming for a variety of colors

Meet daily fiber goals

Increase hydration to a minimum of 64 ounces per day

Limit or avoid sources of added sugar

Choose whole grains in place of refined carbohydrates

And with every meal or snack, choose Guiding Stars earning protein and/or heart-healthy dietary fats, such as:

Skinless chicken breast

Very lean ground turkey

Non-fat, plain Greek yogurt

Eggs

Shrimp

Nuts and seeds

Avocado

Olive and vegetable oil

