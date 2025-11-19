Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed OPHIR COIN (OPH) at 08:00 on November 6, 2025 (UTC). Users can access the OPH/USDT trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/oph_usdt.

About OPHIR COIN

OPHIR COIN is the native token of the Ophir Project, a blockchain-powered real estate auction and public auction game platform. The project seeks to solve transparency challenges and information asymmetry within the real estate industry, where misinformation often creates uncertainty for investors. Through blockchain, Ophir enables users to access accurate data, reduce information gaps, and participate in real estate markets more efficiently.

The platform is designed to democratize real estate participation by blending data analytics, gamified auction mechanics, and decentralized asset access. Users benefit from transparent property insights, informed evaluations of regional market movements, and fair auction participation secured by smart contracts. Ophir COIN aims to bridge the gap between physical and digital real estate activity, making property-related investment opportunities more accessible.

Core Features

Ophir builds a transparent data ecosystem by collecting and analyzing a wide range of real estate data sources, enabling users to evaluate investment potential with confidence.

It introduces a decentralized auction game model, allowing secure and fair participation in real estate-inspired bidding environments backed by blockchain integrity.

Users are empowered through decentralized participation, removing intermediaries and enabling fair access to real estate-related activity.

Comprehensive analytics tools help users develop informed strategies by understanding trends and predicting market shifts.

Tokenomics

OPHIR COIN has a total supply of 1,500,000,000 OPH. The allocation is designed to support long-term development and platform sustainability.

Foundation: 600,000,000 OPH

Sales: 450,000,000 OPH

R&D: 150,000,000 OPH

Marketing: 150,000,000 OPH

Team: 75,000,000 OPH

Reward: 75,000,000 OPH

Roadmap Highlights

Platform development will focus on establishing the foundational auction engine, smart contracts, and early-stage architecture.

Ecosystem expansion will introduce real estate analytics functions and pilot auction participation modules.

Market activation will launch the full auction platform and expand strategic partnerships.

Long-term growth includes expanding cross-border participation, refining data analysis capabilities, and migrating toward community-driven governance.

