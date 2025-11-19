Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of BBOMeme (BBO). Trading for the BBO/USDT pair is now open already.

Users are able to access the trading pair at https://www.lbank.com/trade/bbo_usdt.

About BBOMeme (BBO)

BBOMeme is a community driven meme project built on the Solana blockchain. It focuses on social events, NFTs, and on chain participation, forming a fun and engaging Web3 ecosystem. Users can interact through community activities, team engagements, and meme culture exploration. With NFT based utilities and social interaction features, BBOMeme continues expanding through collective creativity and community involvement.

The listed token will use the symbol BBO, but the on-chain contract currently displays SPL because the additional Solana registration is still in progress. The project team has confirmed that the contract address is correct, and the symbol will be updated to BBO once registration is completed.

Tokenomics

Token Name: BBO

Token Type: Utility & Governance

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 BBO

Blockchain: Solana

Token Utility

DAO Governance: Used for voting on campaigns and treasury decisions.

Merch & Event Access: Enables purchases of exclusive products and event tickets.

Tiered KOL System: Provides advanced benefits for active participants within the community.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Community Distribution 40% DEX Liquidity Pool 30% Team & Marketing 15% DAO Treasury 10% Strategic Reserve 5%

Roadmap

Phase 1 - Launch

BBO token launch

Creator onboarding

Initial Meme-to-Earn system

Phase 2 - Growth

Global meme raids

Strategic brand partnerships

DAO governance preparation

Phase 3 - Expansion

AR Meme Fest

Multi-chain expansion

Meme Ecosystem Fund

Learn More about BBOMeme (BBO)

Website: https://bbomeme.xyz/

Twitter: https://x.com/BBOmemetoearn

Telegram: https://t.me/BBOofficial

