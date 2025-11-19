EQS-News: 4finance S.A.
Strong 9M 2025 performance with net profit of €44.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €142.6 million
Robust financial position maintained
TBI Bank sale on track - final regulatory approvals pending
19 November 2025. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the nine months ending 30 September 2025 (the 'Period').
Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance, commented:
"The first nine months of 2025 demonstrate the resilience of our business, with sustained profitability and a strong balance sheet. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 40%, supported by disciplined cost management and operational efficiency. Our priority remains credit quality and sustainable returns.
"The TBI Bank sale is on track, pending final regulatory approvals. We continue to strengthen our core online operations and pursue long-term growth opportunities.
"I'd like to thank our CFO James for his contribution over the years and wish him all the best in his next chapter."
File: 4finance report on 9M 2025 results
