ASI:One Agentic LLM and Fetch Business verification portal solve the trust crisis holding back AI agents from completing real tasks

Consumers want AI that completes tasks, not just suggests them. Book the flight, reserve the hotel, coordinate the dinner, all in one conversation. But today's AI agents can't deliver on that promise. They work in isolation, don't understand your preferences, and can't verify they're connecting you to legitimate businesses. The infrastructure simply doesn't exist.

Today, Fetch AI launched that infrastructure.

Fetch introduces ASI:One, a coordination platform that lets your personal AI orchestrate multiple verified brand agents to complete complex tasks. A single request: "Plan a family trip to New York next month with flights, hotels, and two dinners," triggers coordination between airline agents, hotel agents, and restaurant agents, all working from your saved preferences and connecting you only to verified brands you trust.

Fetch Business provides a verification portal where companies can claim their official agents, such as @AlaskaAirlines or @Disney, ensuring consumers interact with authenticated brand representatives, not impostors. Both products connect through Agentverse, Fetch's open directory, where more than 2 million agents coordinate to serve consumers.

"Fetch is doing for the Agentic Web what Google did for web search," said Humayun Sheikh, CEO and founder of Fetch, and an early investor in DeepMind. "Google created discoverability and trust for websites. We're creating the same foundation for agents, but instead of just finding information, your personal AI coordinates with verified brand agents to get things done."

ASI:One learns user preferences over time, favorite airlines, hotel chains, dietary needs, travel companions, budget ranges, creating personalization that improves with use. The platform checks saved preferences (frequent flyer programs, hotel loyalty programs, calendar availability), then coordinates with verified brand agents to deliver complete, bookable solutions.

"This isn't searching for options separately and hoping they work together," Sheikh said. "It's orchestration. Your personal AI understands how you make decisions, then works with brand agents that have real inventory, pricing, and booking capabilities."

Consumers control exactly what information their agent shares and with which brand agents, maintaining privacy while enabling utility. The platform launches with access to agents across travel, retail, dining, entertainment, and services, all discoverable through Agentverse.

For businesses, Fetch Business provides infrastructure to claim verified brand agents and make them discoverable. The process mirrors how companies claimed domain names in the early web.

"Think of this as ICANN for agents," Sheikh said. "Just as domain registration brought order and trust to websites, Fetch Business brings verified identity to the agentic web. When you see @AlaskaAirlines in ASI:One, you know it's the real Alaska Airlines, with access to their actual systems."

A brand verifies its identity through Fetch, claims its namespace (like @Hilton or @Nike), and either connects an existing agent or builds one using Fetch's low-code tools. Once deployed, the agent lives in Agentverse, where consumers using ASI:One or other compatible platforms can discover and interact with it.

The "Claim Your Agent" program addresses a critical problem: companies are building agents that consumers can't find or trust. Fetch has pre-reserved namespaces for thousands of recognizable brands, ready to be claimed and verified. Verified brand agents display trust indicators similar to website security certificates, and this verification travels with the agent across any platform that integrates with Agentverse.

Companies can build, deploy, or claim Brand Agents today at https://business.Fetch.ai.

Agentverse is Fetch's open directory where agents register, discover each other, and coordinate to complete tasks. Unlike closed ecosystems, Agentverse is platform-agnostic; agents built anywhere can join and become interoperable.

"Ninety percent of AI agents never get used because there's no discovery layer," Sheikh said. "Agentverse solves that. Build your agent however you want, deploy it to Agentverse, and it becomes discoverable to millions of consumers."

The directory handles agent-to-agent communication, secure data exchange, and transaction coordination. Fetch's infrastructure enables specialized agents to collaborate rather than building one massive agent that tries to do everything.

The platform includes built-in payment infrastructure, allowing agents to complete transactions securely through integrated payment partners, including Visa. Consumers can approve purchases, set spending limits, or require confirmation for any transaction.

Fetch has operated for over a year with more than a million users interacting with its language model.

"We spent the past year learning how people want to interact with AI," Sheikh said. "Now we're giving them the infrastructure to make that AI actually useful, to complete the tasks they've been asking about."

The ASI:One platform launches in Beta today, with broader availability planned for early 2026.

About Fetch

Fetch is building the foundational infrastructure for the Agentic Web, an open ecosystem where personal AI agents and verified brand agents collaborate to complete real-world tasks. Founded by Humayun Sheikh, an early investor in DeepMind, Fetch provides ASI:One for consumers to coordinate complex tasks, Fetch Business for companies to claim and verify their brand agents, and Agentverse as the open directory connecting them. Based in Cambridge, UK, and Menlo Park, California, Fetch has 70 employees and has raised $60 million from angel investors. Learn more at fetch.ai.

