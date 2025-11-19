Solflare Partners With Mastercard to Launch Solana First Self-Custody Debit Card

Available across EEA and UK and with over 115K people on the pre-launch waitlist, Solflare is empowering users to make crypto part of their everyday spending - while retaining custody of their assets

ZAGREB, Croatia, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Solflare , the gateway to the next era of finance, has partnered with Mastercard , to launch the Solflare Card, the first true self-custody debit card on Solana. Seamlessly linking to users' Solflare Wallets, the new digital card allows users to make instant debit card payments with USDC while maintaining full control of their assets, without preloading or prior conversion. The Solflare card will initially be available to those in the UK and European Economic Area (EEA), before being rolled out in additional regions.

Featuring built-in biometric verification, fraud detection mechanism, real-time notifications and 3DS, the Solflare Card is designed to enable users to spend crypto as fiat, instantly, securely, and globally. By partnering with Mastercard, the Solflare Card will enable seamless stablecoin and crypto transactions at more than 150 million Mastercard-accepting merchants worldwide.

"Crypto is no longer simply a speculative asset class, and we want our 4 million+ strong community to use crypto in whatever way suits their daily needs", said Filip Dragoslavic, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Solflare. "With the Solflare Card, we are making it faster, safer, and easier to participate in the crypto economy. Crypto spending shouldn't feel risky or overly complicated. The Solflare Card brings control back to users, with security and simplicity built-in."

Christian Rau, senior vice president of Global Partnerships, Digital Assets, Blockchain and Fintech Enablement at Mastercard, said: "Mastercard is committed to integrating digital currencies into the broader payments ecosystem. By working with partners like Solflare, we further that mission and empower users through safe, simple and instant access to their crypto assets - truly bridging the gap between digital asset ecosystem and everyday payments."

The Solflare Card is linked to users' non-custodial Solflare wallet, meaning users maintain control of their private keys while Solflare manages the rails. This keeps users' private keys secure, never exposed or transferred, while each transaction is signed directly (with the user's approval) on the card, supported by three-factor authentication, including biometric verification, a PIN, and the physical card itself. Upon launch, Solflare cards are compatible with Google Pay, with Apple Pay coming soon, for fast, highly secure, contactless payments.

Vidor Gencel, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Solflare, added, "With over 115K of our loyal community members signed up for the Solflare Card, we are proud to finally launch one of the most anticipated crypto debit cards on the market. Facilitating instant off-ramping of crypto assets through a debit card represents a paradigm shift in how the industry will be viewed by skeptics. Protected by built-in security measures, such as biometrics, fraud detection mechanisms, real-time notifications, and 3DS, Solflare Cards embody crypto's tonal shift - from speculative asset to everyday currency".

About Solflare:

Solflare is the gateway to the next era of finance. A comprehensive financial suite, Solflare ushers in a new era of user-driven finance. Granting true financial independence to everyone, Solflare is the purpose-built gateway to the digital economy for all, empowering users who crave a seamless and unified experience on crypto rails. Non-custodial, lightning-fast, and obsessively optimized for performance, Solflare gives people the foundation to securely trade, stake, and spend - facilitating financial autonomy and freedom for everyone. Solflare has amassed over 4 million monthly active users and a strong community since its launch in 2021, cementing its position as a revenue-generating leader of financial products and provider of real value at the heart of the Solana community.

For more information, please visit: X | LinkedIn | YouTube

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solflare-partners-with-mastercard-to-launch-solana-first-self-custody-debit-card-302618809.html