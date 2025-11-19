Synopsys, Inc.: Synopsys Appoints Mike Ellow as Chief Revenue Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced that Mike Ellow is joining the company as Chief Revenue Officer, effective November 20. In this role, he will lead the company's Go-To-Market organization and join the executive leadership team, reporting to President and CEO Sassine Ghazi.

Ellow joins from Siemens EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software, where he served as Chief Executive Officer. He brings more than 30 years of executive leadership in sales and technical management, including leadership roles at Cadence Design Systems and Berkeley Design Automation.

"Mike brings a wealth of experience in the systems-to-silicon design industry with a relentless focus on customer success and operational excellence," said Ghazi. "He has a proven track record building strong sales and engineering teams while delivering positive, predictable results. I'm looking forward to his partnership in shaping and scaling the company to capitalize on our opportunity to help our customers re-engineer engineering and ignite their innovation from silicon to systems."

"Synopsys has evolved from a leader in EDA to a leader in engineering solutions, and I can't wait to play a role in taking this company to the next level," said Mike Ellow, Chief Revenue Officer of Synopsys. "I will operate with a sense of urgency, personal accountability, and transparency that enables customer success and delivers exceptional results."

Ellow earned a BSEE from Lehigh University, an MSEE from the University of Southern California, and an MBA from California State University, Fullerton.

