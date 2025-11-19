Anzeige
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
Progress Software Corporation: Progress Software Brings Its RAG-as-a-Service Platform to AWS Marketplace

Progress® Agentic RAG platform now available in AWS Marketplace, empowering organizations of all sizes with trustworthy, no-code generative AI for unstructured data

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced its SaaS Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) platform, Progress® Agentic RAG, is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog that helps customers find, buy, deploy and manage software, data products and professional services from thousands of vendors. This listing makes it easier than ever for organizations to discover, purchase and deploy the platform directly within their AWS environments.

Progress Agentic RAG is designed to be the easiest-to-use, SaaS-based RAG platform for transforming unstructured data into actionable intelligence using trustworthy generative AI (GenAI) and AI agents. AWS customers can now have access to Progress Agentic RAG directly within AWS Marketplace, and also use Bedrock models, enabling them to streamline the purchase and management of the platform.

"Bringing Progress Agentic RAG to AWS Marketplace allows us to simplify access to advanced AI for our customers," said John Ainsworth, EVP and General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress Software. "As the pace of innovation accelerates, we're focused on removing barriers so organizations can adopt and scale transformative AI solutions with confidence."

The platform enables teams of all sizes to extract fast, accurate and verifiable insights from unstructured data-without writing a single line of code. Its no-code AI agents support multilingual data processing, making it ideal for global organizations seeking to enhance productivity and decision-making.

For more information about the Progress Agentic RAG platform, visit https://www.progress.com/agentic-rag.

About Progress Software
Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:
Kim Baker
Progress Software
+1-800-477-6473
pr@progress.com


