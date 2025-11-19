Actelis Networks, Inc.: Actelis Networks Secures New Order for Leading Japanese Railway Operator

FREMONT, Calif, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has received a new order from a major Japanese railway operator to supply its networking technology for critical rail infrastructure modernization.

The approximately $100,000 order reflects continued demand for Actelis' hybrid fiber networking solutions in Japan's transportation sector. The Company's technology enables railway operators to modernize their communications infrastructure rapidly over existing wiring, delivering improved performance while minimizing deployment costs and network downtime, critical requirements for mission-critical rail operations.

"Japan's rail networks represent some of the world's most advanced and demanding infrastructure environments," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "This order is a testament to the trust major transportation operators place in our ability to deliver secure, reliable connectivity solutions that enhance operational efficiency and safety."

This order builds on Actelis' established presence in Japan, where the Company has supplied its solutions to major rail and highway operators throughout the country. The Company continues to strengthen its position in the Japanese market through strategic partnerships with leading distributors and integrators serving the transportation and critical infrastructure sectors.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise

Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

actelis@arxhq.com