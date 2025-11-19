BurCell® Technologies: BurCell Technologies and eFACTOR3 Partner to Advance Waste-to-Fuel Solutions

Strategic Alliance Combines Innovative Material Processing with Renewable Energy Technology to Transform Municipal Solid Waste into Valuable Resources

KENNESAW, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / BurCell® Technologies, a leader in sustainable waste management and renewable energy solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with eFACTOR3, a premier supplier of custom recycling equipment and integrated systems. This collaboration combines eFACTOR3's advanced waste processing technologies with BurCell's proprietary system to create a comprehensive solution that converts municipal solid waste into renewable fuels.

The partnership leverages eFACTOR3's integrated equipment system, featuring the M&J PreShred 4000M mobile shredder, Ecostar Hextra 70003F screening system, and Westeria AirBasic windsifter, to prepare municipal solid waste for seamless integration with the BurCell® System. This combined approach enables waste management facilities to recover over 90% of valuable organics from mixed waste streams and convert them into renewable natural gas and renewable solid fuel.

"Municipalities need real, scalable alternatives to landfilling," said Ron Barmore, CEO of BurCell® Technologies. "The combination of eFactor3's advanced front-end processing systems and our BurCell® System delivers exactly that, a fully integrated solution that recovers valuable organics, converts them into renewable fuels, and drives down transfer and disposal costs. Together, we're proving that resource recovery from municipal solid waste can be both economically and environmentally sustainable."

Once processed through eFACTOR3's integrated system, the material is fed directly into BurCell's low-temperature vacuum-assisted pretreatment process, which produces a homogeneous organic feedstock. This enhanced feedstock digests more quickly and thoroughly than traditionally processed materials, resulting in sustained and predictable biogas generation. The BurCell® System can divert up to 75% of processed waste from landfills while maximizing resource recovery.

"The future of waste management lies in intelligent integration," said Hartmut Bendfeldt, President and Founder of eFACTOR3. "Our collaboration with BurCell brings together proven mechanical processing and innovative waste-to-fuel conversion, showing how technology, when thoughtfully combined, can redefine what's possible for municipal resource recovery."

With over 2,600 landfills across the United States reaching capacity and recycling programs facing cancellations, innovative integrated solutions have become essential infrastructure for municipalities. This partnership provides communities with a cost-effective solution that reduces disposal costs by up to 40% while generating renewable energy and recovering recyclable materials.

The collaboration between BurCell® Technologies and eFACTOR3 represents a significant advancement in waste-to-energy infrastructure, proving that with the right combination of technologies, waste can be transformed into a valuable commodity rather than an environmental challenge.

