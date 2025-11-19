Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - A collaborative space is taking shape between Canada and the United Arab Emirates, driven by a shared ambition to lead in clean hydrogen development. Janikin Energy, a global recruitment and technical consultancy, is contributing to this momentum by applying international experience to the region's advancing hydrogen economy.

Drawing on experience from major hydrogen and energy projects across Europe and the Middle East including the UAE, Janikin Energy is helping to inform and support the next phase of Canada's clean energy transition. This extensive international experience helped shape the company's engagement at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention, where dialogue between Canada and the UAE underscored a shared interest in scaling hydrogen markets.

The presence of a high-level UAE delegation at the event further signaled the importance both countries place on cross-border hydrogen cooperation. With operations spanning both regions, Janikin Energy is well positioned to support that cooperation facilitating knowledge exchange and providing technical workforce solutions tailored to Canada's evolving energy needs.

These efforts align with Canada's broader national objectives. The country's Hydrogen Strategy sets a clear target to become a global leader in low-carbon hydrogen, supported by policy measures such as Ontario's decision to double its Hydrogen Innovation Fund to $30 million. Such moves reflect a deepening commitment to advancing clean hydrogen infrastructure and the talent needed to sustain it.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Canadian government continues to prioritize clean energy development," said Janikin Energy President Matthew Kellett. "Recent policy measures, such as the doubling of Ontario's Hydrogen Innovation Fund to $30 million, underscore the nation's dedication to advancing hydrogen technologies and infrastructure. Our current projects in Canada focus on developing modular hydrogen production units and integrating renewable energy sources to optimize efficiency. By leveraging our international experience and aligning with Canada's strategic objectives, we aim to play a pivotal role in the country's clean energy transformation."

Janikin Energy's contributions directly support these ambitions. The company reports activity tied to Canadian projects involving modular hydrogen production and renewable energy integration, drawing from its experience in Gulf-region hydrogen and energy developments. While specific project names have not been publicly disclosed, Janikin Energy has signaled a long-term commitment to advancing Canada's clean hydrogen transition through targeted workforce support.

By offering technical and staffing solutions and enabling knowledge exchange, Janikin Energy plays a role in strengthening cross-border collaboration that advances both nations' strategic energy goals.

Founded in 2002, Janikin Energy provides international workforce solutions within the energy sector. The company operates across 24 countries supporting clients in power generation, oil & gas, petrochemicals, and renewables.

