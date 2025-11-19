Compounding Chemotherapy Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2027 in the short run and $9.8 Billion by 2034 Globally, at 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compounding chemotherapy refers to the process of preparing personalized chemotherapy treatments by combining or altering the components of pharmaceutical drugs to meet specific patient needs. This process allows for customized dosages, alternative forms (such as liquid instead of tablet), or combinations of drugs that may not be commercially available. It is often done by pharmacists to ensure patients receive the most effective treatment tailored to their unique conditions and requirements.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Compounding Chemotherapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034", valued at $5.3 billion in 2024, is poised for significant growth. With a projected CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2034, the market is expected to reach $9.8 billion by the end of 2034. The compounding chemotherapy market is driven by increasing demand for personalized treatment regimens, advancements in pharmaceutical compounding technologies, and growth in the prevalence of cancer worldwide.

Market Introduction

The compounding chemotherapy market involves the preparation of customized chemotherapy medications tailored to individual patient needs. This practice addresses specific requirements such as precise dosages, sterility, and the combination of multiple drugs, ensuring optimal treatment efficacy. Key developments in this market include advancements in compounding technologies, such as automated compounding devices and robotic assistance, enhancing accuracy and safety in drug preparation. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of cancer and the growing demand for personalized medicine are significant drivers of market growth. The market presents opportunities for innovation and expansion, particularly in regions with rising cancer incidences and healthcare advancements.

Report Overview:

The compounding chemotherapy market is segmented on the basis of dose type, compounding type, delivery method, sterility, technology, and region. By dose type, the market is segregated into chemotherapeutic and non-chemotherapeutic. By compounding type, the market is classified into pharmaceutical ingredient alteration, currently unavailable, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and pharmaceutical dosage alteration. By delivery method, the market is segmented into gravimetric automated compounding devices, and volumetric automated compounding devices. By sterility, the market is segmented into sterile and non-sterile. By technology, the market is segmented into with robotic arm and without robotic arm.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA).

By dose type, the chemotherapeutic segment dominated the global compounding chemotherapy market in 2024 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By compounding type, the pharmaceutical dosage alteration segment dominated the global market in 2024. However, the currently unavailable pharmaceutical manufacturing segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By delivery type, the gravimetric automated compounding segment dominated the global market in 2024 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By sterility, the sterile segment dominated the global market in 2024 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By technology, the with robotic arm segment dominated the global market in 2024 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025-2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $5.3 billion Market Size in 2034 $9.8 billion CAGR 6.4 % No. of Pages in Report 364 Segments Covered Dose Type, Compounding Type, Delivery Type, Sterility, Technology, and

Region Target Region / Countries Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada,

and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of

Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest

of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of

LAMEA). Drivers Rise in global cancer incidence Shortage of commercially available chemotherapy drugs The shift toward personalized medicine Opportunity Advancements in compounding technologies Restraint Shortage of trained personnel

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors:

The compounding chemotherapy market is witnessing dynamic shifts driven by increase in demand for personalized oncology treatments and technological advancements in drug preparation. One of the primary drivers is the rising global incidence of cancer, which continues to elevate the need for tailored chemotherapy regimens. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 35 million new cancer cases are predicted in 2050, a 77% increase from the estimated 20 million cases in 2022. In addition, growing emphasis on precision medicine, wherein oncologists prefer individualized dosages based on genetic, phenotypic, and lifestyle factors which supports the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in sterile compounding such as automated systems and robotics are enhancing safety, speed, and accuracy, minimizing human error in preparing cytotoxic drugs thereby boost the market growth.

In terms of opportunities, expanding oncology-focused compounding services in emerging economies, where cancer rates are climbing, but access to personalized medicine remains limited. For example, India and Brazil are witnessing increased investments in cancer care infrastructure, which creates space for specialized compounding solutions. In addition, the development of closed-system drug-transfer devices (CSTDs) that support the safe handling of hazardous chemotherapy drugs, aligning with occupational safety regulations further provides market opportunity. Collaborations between hospitals and compounding pharmacies present a viable growth strategy. For instance, a partnership between a U.S.-based oncology hospital and a compounding service provider enabled real-time, patient-specific dosing, significantly reducing adverse drug reactions. These trends collectively indicate a robust growth outlook for the compounding chemotherapy market, driven by both necessity and innovation.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions:

The compounding chemotherapy market faces notable restraints; one of which is high operational cost associated with maintaining sterile environments and specialized equipment required for cytotoxic drug preparation. Setting up and operating cleanrooms, along with investing in advanced compounding systems, can be prohibitively expensive for small- to mid-sized pharmacies. A potential solution is outsourcing compounding services to centralized facilities that are equipped with scalable infrastructure and automated compounding technologies. For instance, healthcare providers in rural U.S. regions partner with 503B outsourcing facilities to ensure safe, cost-effective access to compounded chemotherapy treatments without needing to build their own high-cost infrastructure.

In addition, the shortage of skilled personnel, including certified pharmacy technicians trained in oncology drug compounding, which may restrict the market growth. This challenge can be mitigated by implementing targeted training programs and certification incentives, possibly in collaboration with pharmacy schools or hospital systems. As an example, a hospital-based compounding unit in Germany partnered with an academic institution to develop a certified training program, which helped streamline operations and ensure staff competency. These solutions not only address compliance and workforce gaps but also support the sustainable growth of the compounding chemotherapy sector.

Regional Insights

North America, particularly the U.S. leads the global compounding chemotherapy market. This dominance is driven by a rise in prevalence of cancer, increase in demand for personalized cancer care, and growth in preference for compounded chemotherapy over commercial options. For instance, projections from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), state that Canada is expected to record approximately 148,000 new cancer cases in 2025. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in oncology research further bolster market growth. For instance, the adoption of automated compounding devices in the U.S. hospitals has enhanced the accuracy and safety of chemotherapy preparation, reducing medication errors and improving patient outcomes. However, challenges such as high operational costs and the need for specialized personnel persist which may restrict market growth. A major opportunity lies in the expansion of home infusion chemotherapy services, supported by the growing trend toward outpatient care.

Europe holds the second-largest market share, driven by rising investments in cancer care and a growing emphasis on personalized treatment approaches. Drivers include increased public healthcare spending, demand for customized oncology dosing, and adoption of sterile compounding technologies across countries such as Germany, the UK, and France. One key restraint is the significant cost of adopting and maintaining advanced intravenous compounding devices, which can slow implementation across smaller hospitals. A strong opportunity exists in the development of robotic compounding systems to improve dosing accuracy and reduce human error. For example, Germany's growing deployment of IV robotic units in university hospitals is setting a benchmark in precision chemotherapy preparation, reducing both contamination risk and manual workload.

Asia-Pacific, especially India, is emerging rapidly in the compounding chemotherapy market, primarily due to increasing cancer cases and rising awareness of personalized treatments. An article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2023 estimated that the incidence of cancer cases is expected to rise by 12.8% in 2025 compared to 2020. Drivers include a large patient population, government support for oncology infrastructure, and growth in demand for affordable treatment options. However, a major restraint remains the lack of trained personnel and access to high-end compounding systems. Initiatives like government-subsidized training programs and international collaborations are helping bridge this gap. A major opportunity lies in public-private partnerships that establish low-cost compounding centers with global quality standards.

Key Players:

ATS Corporation

Simplivia

Dedalus S.p.A.

EQUASHIELD

ARxIUM

Grifols, S.A.

Biovalley Group S.p.A.

Omnicell Inc.

Kapsam Health Products

Loccioni.

Between 2021 and 2024, product launches and strategic partnerships have emerged as the most prominent activities in the compounding chemotherapy market, enabling key players to expand their offerings and strengthen their market position. For instance, in October 2022, Pharmoduct, an automated chemotherapy compounding solution, was expected to be introduced in Australia and New Zealand. Byron Phillips, Dedalus ANZ's senior principal for digital healthcare strategy, highlighted that this technology aims to revolutionize the oncology workflow by optimizing the cancer drug ordering, preparation, and receipting processes across the supply chain.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In March 2024, Simplivia introduced SmartCompounders, an advanced robotic chemotherapy automation system integrated with the Chemfort Closed System Drug-Transfer Device (CSTD). SmartCompounders is designed to enhance the drug compounding process by improving precision, efficiency, and safety, thereby reducing the risk of hazardous drug exposure for healthcare professionals. This modular, plug-and-play solution offers a compact design with high throughput, aiming to revolutionize pharmacy workflows.

In July 2022, Baxter Healthcare Ltd announced a multi-million-dollar investment to develop a modern aseptic compounding facility in Sandyford, Dublin, aimed at increasing domestic production capacity. The first phase has received its Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) license from the Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), with phase two expected to be completed by the end of this year, pending HPRA approval. Aseptic compounding involves the sterile preparation of patient-specific and batch intravenous (IV) medications, including parenteral nutrition, chemotherapy, and home IV antibiotics. This facility will enhance supply consistency and speed across Ireland by reducing reliance on imports.

In July 2021, Chartwell Pennsylvania, LP, the nation's leading health-system based provider of home infusion, specialty pharmacy, and enteral nutrition, partnered with Omnicell to install their IVX Workflow sterile compounding technology to manage chemotherapy drug product preparations. Omnicell's IVX Workflow solution is designed to enhance safety, ensure dosing accuracy, and facilitate compliance, which will allow Chartwell to lead the way to zero-error medication management.

