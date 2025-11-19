Jetex Reveals Its First Luxury Timepiece with Jacob & Co.

Dubai, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetex, a global leader in private aviation, and Jacob & Co., the globally renowned high-jewelry and high-watchmaking brand, proudly present a limited-edition timepiece created for global travellers.

The announcement coincides with the opening of Dubai Watch Week 2025 and Jetex's 20th anniversary, marking a new chapter in the company's expansion into the luxury lifestyle universe.

Inspired by the new-age private-jet traveller lifestyle, Jetex has selected Jacob & Co. as its exclusive partner to reinterpret the iconic Epic X through the Jetex DNA.

Expanding the Epic X concept, the Epic X Jetex ventures into new territory. Retaining the beloved 41 mm profile of the collection, the model introduces a full dial that amplifies its visual presence. The diamond pattern across the surface nods to Jacob & Co.'s dual identity as both a high-watchmaking and high-jewelry maison. Easy to wear, ergonomic, and executed in Jetex's world-renowned orange, the Epic X Jetex stands as the ultimate versatile Jacob & Co. timepiece.

"The art of watchmaking is close to many private jet travellers who are both luxury connoisseurs and devoted collectors. The Epic X Jetex timepiece is an emblematic creation linking the two brands as well as two essential luxury universes", said Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex.

Throughout the 2025 edition of Dubai Watch Week, Jetex and Jacob & Co. will give attendees an exclusive look at their latest creation, spotlighting the tremendous creative dynamic between the two brands. The timepiece will also be on view at the Jetex Dubai and Jetex Abu Dhabi private terminals.

"Jacob & Co. and Jetex share a strategic vision. We offer the finest, most exclusive services. We cater to the same clients, people who demand the very best and the rarest experiences. Flying private with Jetex and owning a Jacob & Co. timepiece, or living in a Jacob & Co.-branded residence, are based on the same mindset," commented Jacob Arabo, Founder & Chairman of Jacob & Co.

Dedicated to shaking up the status quo, Jetex and Jacob & Co. unite their daring, entrepreneurial spirit with the tradition of Swiss high watchmaking. With this collaboration, Jetex joins an elite roster of Jacob & Co. partners, further cementing the maison's legacy in crafting timepieces that transcend function and become symbols of personal history.

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide.

