MazeBolt Joins F5 ADSP Partner Program to Strengthen DDoS Defense and Enhance Application Security

RAMAT GAN, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / MazeBolt, the leading provider of DDoS Vulnerability Management solutions, announced today its designation as a Select Partner in the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) Partner Program. As a Select Partner, MazeBolt will align RADAR, MazeBolt's patented DDoS vulnerability testing technology with F5's ADSP to help enterprises proactively discover and eliminate DDoS vulnerabilities, before attackers can strike. Security leaders gain the visibility and reporting to validate readiness and keep business running across complex, multicloud environments.

RADAR applies AI to run prioritized, nondisruptive DDoS simulations across OSI Layers 3, 4, and 7, testing both human- and AI-generated vectors so enterprises can close gaps before they impact business continuity. RADAR continuously confirms and optimizes automated DDoS protections, delivering prioritized remediation whenever gaps are found.

F5 designed the ADSP Partner Program to cultivate a sophisticated ecosystem of partners that extend the capabilities of the F5 platform. In today's dynamic IT environments, organizations grapple with the complexity of integrating solutions across hybrid and multicloud architectures. Through the F5 ADSP and technology partnerships, enterprises gain access to solutions like RADAR by MazeBolt, improving resilience and accelerating business outcomes.

"F5 customers rely on us to provide simplified, scalable, and robust application delivery and security, combined with resilient DDoS protection to safeguard uptime in increasingly complex IT environments," said John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer, F5.

"As AI-driven DDoS threats emerge, our collaboration with F5 ensures customers gain the most advanced and resilient protection available," said Matthew Andriani, CEO and Founder of MazeBolt. "By combining RADAR's continuous, nondisruptive AI-powered DDoS testing solution with F5's industry-leading DDoS mitigation, we deliver unparalleled defense against costly downtime. The testing data that RADAR generates helps F5 fine-tune protection for customers across F5 Distributed Cloud Services, enhancing customer uptime and resiliency."

"The F5 ADSP Partner Program builds on this with validated, pre-integrated solutions that enhance efficiency and ensure business continuity. Together, we empower enterprises to stay ahead of AI-driven and traditional DDoS attacks, protecting uptime and digital trust." Andriani continued.

MazeBolt brings AI-powered remediation prioritization into the F5 ADSP ecosystem with RADAR's SmartCycle - identifying the most serious vulnerabilities, to maintain optimized DDoS defense across complex environments.

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt ensures business continuity for global enterprises by validating their DDoS defenses - without the need for maintenance windows. RADAR by MazeBolt's patented technology continuously runs thousands of nondisruptive DDoS simulations, allowing organizations to identify and remediate critical vulnerabilities in their DDoS defenses and configurations. Learn more at: www.mazebolt.com

About F5 ADSP Partner Program

The F5 ADSP Partner Program supports two tiers of engagement: Member Partners, who receive access to self-service resources, and Select Partners, who deliver deeper technical alignment, strategic integrations, and joint go-to-market capabilities. For customers, these partnerships translate into interoperable, pre-validated solutions that simplify adoption, reduce operational complexity, and drive accelerated business outcomes. To learn more about the program, visit www.f5.com.

