Governance & Accountability Institute: G&A Institute Issues New Resource Paper on Aligning With ISSB Standards

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. (G&A), a leading corporate sustainability consulting and research firm, today issued a new resource paper on "Evolving Sustainability Reporting to Align with the ISSB Standards." The ISSB Standards became effective in January 2024 and many companies are transitioning their sustainability reporting to meet these requirements, including the IFRS S1 and S2 Standards.

"The global adoption of the ISSB standards provides a tremendous opportunity for corporations to advance consistency and comparability in their sustainability reporting to meet investor expectations for climate disclosure," said Louis Coppola, G&A's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Whether your organization is beginning its ISSB journey or refining established reporting processes, G&A's new resource paper provides actionable guidance to stay ahead in the evolving sustainability landscape."

The resource paper provides insight into the development, structure, and global adoption of the ISSB Standards, with key topics including:

Trends in adoption of the ISSB Standards around the world

ISSB Standards key concepts, including fair presentation, connectivity, materiality, and interoperability

SASB and TCFD as building blocks of ISSB

Detailed comparison of TCFD and IFRS S2, highlighting alignment opportunities and reporting gaps

Emerging focus on double materiality

The full resource paper is available for download here, G&A is available to answer questions and help put these strategies into action by contacting us at info@ga-institute.com.

ABOUT G&A INSTITUTE, INC.

G&A Institute is a leading sustainability consulting and research firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 2006, G&A helps corporate and investor clients recognize, understand, and develop winning strategies for sustainability and ESG issues to address stakeholder and shareholder concerns. G&A's proprietary, comprehensive full-suite process for sustainability reporting is designed to help organizations achieve sustainability leadership in their industry and sector and maximize return on investment for sustainability initiatives.

Since 2011, G&A has been building and expanding a comprehensive database of corporate sustainability reporting data based on analysis of thousands of ESG and sustainability reports to help steer strategy for our clients and improve their disclosure and reporting. More information is available on our website at ga-institute.com.

G&A Resource Paper: Evolving Sustainability Reporting to Align with the ISSB Standards

