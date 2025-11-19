Laurel Bridge Software Highlights Compass Exchange and Secure AI Workflow Solutions at RSNA 2025

NEWARK, DE / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Laurel Bridge Software, a leading provider of secure, configurable enterprise imaging workflow solutions, will showcase Compass Exchange, the newest addition to the Compass Routing Workflow Manager family. Designed to simplify secure cross-enterprise sharing of anonymized imaging data, Compass Exchange will be featured alongside the company's full AI Workflow Suite at RSNA 2025 in Chicago.

"As the industry rapidly adopts cloud-based and off-premises AI, the need for a truly secure and efficient way to move imaging data becomes paramount," said Jeff Blair, President of Laurel Bridge Software. "Compass Exchange is a direct answer to this need, providing a worry-free platform that ensures data security is maintained while seamlessly supporting the most advanced AI and reading workflows."

Secure Cross-Enterprise Image Exchange

Compass Exchange enables organizations to share imaging data securely without VPNs or firewall changes. Since all transfer requests to and from the cloud originate from within the hospital network, customers maintain full control over data exchange while reducing operational complexity and privacy risks. The solution supports DIMSE and DICOMweb (STOW, QIDO, WADO) protocols for interoperability with both existing and next-generation imaging systems.

Key Benefits

AI Workflow Integration: Securely exchanges imaging data with cloud-based AI, including automated de-identification and re-identification

Robust Privacy & Security: Offers OAuth2/TLS, mTLS, and metadata anonymization

Efficient Data Sharing: Leverages DICOMweb for fast, secure transmission and retrieval of current and prior studies

Part of a Complete Workflow Ecosystem

Compass Exchange can operate independently or within Laurel Bridge Software's broader enterprise imaging workflow suite. When paired with the AI Workflow Suite, it orchestrates secure, end-to-end movement of imaging data to and from cloud-based AI algorithms-automating de-identification, routing, and results delivery to PACS, VNAs, and EHRs.

Experience Compass Exchange at RSNA 2025

Laurel Bridge Software will showcase Compass Exchange alongside their full portfolio of imaging workflow solutions at RSNA 2025, demonstrating their commitment to secure, interoperable, and intelligent enterprise imaging. Attendees can explore these capabilities firsthand at the Main Exhibit (Booth #4119) and the AI Showcase (Booth #5930).

About Laurel Bridge Software

Laurel Bridge Software is a leading provider of secure, highly configurable enterprise imaging workflow solutions that simplify even the most complex workflows. With thousands of installations in over 50 countries, Laurel Bridge is trusted by top healthcare institutions worldwide to outperform with cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions designed to streamline diagnostic workflows, ensure seamless interoperability, and empower timely and accurate results and exceptional patient care.

SOURCE: Laurel Bridge Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/laurel-bridge-software-highlights-compass-exchange-and-secure-ai-work-1103265