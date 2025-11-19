Wisehart Wright Trial Lawyers Named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SANDUSKY, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Wisehart Wright Trial Lawyers is proud to announce its inclusion on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list , joining the nation's fastest-growing private companies and emphasizing its commitment to exceptional client service and steady growth.

Firm's Milestone Growth Recognized by Inc.

Since its founding in 1946, Wisehart Wright Trial Lawyers has become a trusted source of legal representation across Ohio, offering expertise in personal injury, workers' compensation, criminal defense, bankruptcy, and more. With over 180 years of combined legal experience and offices in Sandusky, Port Clinton, Mansfield, Norwalk, Huron, and Vermilion, the firm has built a reputation based on results and compassion.

Firm Highlights & Recognition

Wisehart Wright Trial Lawyers has a long record of success, having secured multimillion-dollar settlements in significant personal injury cases, including those involving trucking accidents, wrongful death, and catastrophic injuries. The firm's attorneys have also earned individual recognition for their skill and dedication.

Beyond individual accolades, the firm itself has been recognized by multiple respected legal organizations for its excellence in advocacy and commitment to client service, underscoring its reputation as one of Ohio's leading trial law firms.

About Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 list is published annually by Inc. Magazine and ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Its selection criteria are based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Inclusion in this list is a prestigious recognition of a company's growth, innovation, and leadership.

About Wisehart Wright Trial Lawyers

For nearly eight decades, Wisehart Wright Trial Lawyers has delivered compassionate and personalized legal representation across Ohio. The firm handles a broad range of matters, including vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, criminal matters, premises liability, and more.

Their client-first approach, combined with proven courtroom success, positions Wisehart Wright as a leading firm both locally and statewide.

