Dream Chasers Capital Group: Dream Chasers Calls for Calm in the Wake of Carver Announcement to Delist from the NASDAQ and De-register with the SEC

Calls for Board to Immediately Reverse its Decision.

Delisting from NASDAQ to OTCQX is not in the best interests of shareholders.

Questions Reasons for Wanting to Delist

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Dream Chasers is calling on all shareholders - retail and institution - to remain calm in light of yesterday's 5 pm press release from Carver announcing its intention to delist from the NASDAQ and de-register with the SEC.

Very few companies voluntary move from the prestigious NASDAQ to the pink sheets - and for the very few who do it's often for less scrutiny, less regulatory compliance, less stringent reporting, disclosure and governance standards.

In the last 24 hours - and in the face of a very intense proxy contest - the Board of Directors of Carver has announced plans to delist its shares from the NASDAQ and deregister from the SEC.

But why the rush to the NASDAQ exit door?

In a press release to shareholders on September 23, 2025, Dream Chasers put out a press release calling for a sale of the bank and said: "Dream Chasers appreciates the OCC for its focus and attention in helping Carver get on sound footing. But everything has a limit. This Board cannot be allowed to recklessly continue putting depositors and investors at risk. Shareholders should be vigilant to make sure this Board does not make any dilutive or anti-takeover moves - taking actions that would not be in the best interest of shareholders to keep their cushy pay - in the face of any DCCG-backed deal."

Dream Chasers is not buying Carver's rationale on the NASDAQ delisting.

The bank states:

"After careful consideration, the Board of Directors has determined that this course of action is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders," said Donald Felix, Company President and Chief Executive Officer, in the press release statement.

Carver cited several reasons for the move, including reduced recurring operating expenses and greater flexibility to pursue initiatives supporting long-term growth and enhanced capital. Carver noted that its financial profile aligns with the more than 300 banks currently trading on OTC."

We encourage investor caution.

Why would the bank go from the equivalent of playing Major League Baseball (the NASDAQ) to the OTC Markets "bush league" Minor League Baseball, other than for self-serving purposes in an effort to entrench management and the Board?

Greg Lewis, CEO of Dream Chasers, said --"This delisting announcement is a joke and should not be allowed to happen by this suspect board. To quote a famous musician Bob Marley - "You can fool some people sometimes, but you can't fool all the people all the time" and "soon you will see the light, stand up for your right!".

Dream Chasers vehemently opposes delisting and de-registration, and encourages all shareholders to stand in solidarity against the harm to stockholders being created by this Board.

The greatest opportunity a public company has to support long term growth and enhance capital is to play in one of the most liquid capital markets in the world - the NASDAQ.

This is just another attempt by this Board to disenfranchise shareholders. It makes zero sense.

We appreciate, in advance, the support of retail and all shareholders, as we move to make Carver great again.

For more inquiry

info@dreamchaserscapitalgroup.com

About Dream Chasers Capital Group LLC

www.dreamchaserscapitalgroup.com

Important Information and Disclaimer

Dream Chasers is, directly or indirectly, a beneficial owner of shares in Carver Bancorp Inc. We are not currently engaged in any solicitation of proxies from stockholders of Carver.

Except as otherwise set forth herein, the views expressed reflect Dream Chaser's opinions and are based on publicly available information with respect to Carver. We recognize that there may be confidential information in the possession of Carver that could lead it or others to disagree with our conclusions. Dream Chasers reserves the right to change any of its opinions expressed herein at any time as it deems appropriate and disclaims any obligation to notify the market or any other party of any such change, except as required by law. We disclaim any obligation to update the information or opinions contained herein.

The information herein is being provided merely as information and is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Some of the information herein may contain forward-looking statements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature or that depend on future events are forward-looking. The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "potential," "could," "opportunity," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and therefore actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying these forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation as to future results or that the objectives and strategic initiatives expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements will be achieved.

SOURCE: Dream Chasers Capital Group LLC

