Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Lipari Mining Ltd. (Cboe Canada: LML) (FSE: 0Y90) (formerly Golden Share Resources Corporation) ("Lipari" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Dubai. Ken Johnson, President and CEO, and Wes Roberts, Vice President, Business Development, will be attending the conference on behalf of Lipari.

121 Mining Investment Dubai will be hosting over 150 mining companies and more than 500 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on Nov 26-27.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Dubai and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Lipari Mining Ltd.

Lipari Mining is South America's leading diamond producer, with a track record of successful operations at the Braúna diamond mine in Brazil, which has produced over 1.26M carats to date. Lipari is now applying its expertise to advance the highly prospective Tchitengo Diamond Project in Angola, marking the next phase of growth for the Company.

The Company is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices. Lipari's Braúna mine is the only diamond mine in the world that recycles nearly 100% of the water used in ore processing, producing a dry tailings product which has potential as a soil remineralizer for the agricultural industry. Lipari's shares are listed for trading on the CBOE Canada exchange and trade under the symbol "LML", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0Y90.

Additional information on the Company can be found on its website at www.liparimining.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contact:

