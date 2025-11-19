Airline deepens commitment to Boston with first-ever service to Italy and a second city in Spain, operating daily in the summer season

Flights available for purchase on JetBlue.com beginning tomorrow

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it plans to begin new daily summer seasonal service from Boston to two top European cities: Milan, Italy and Barcelona, Spain. Flights to both cities will operate from JetBlue's focus city at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). Flights to Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN) begin April 16, 2026, and flights to Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) start May 11, 2026.1 Flights will be available for purchase tomorrow, November 20, on jetblue.com

JetBlue's transatlantic network expands to Milan and Barcelona in 2026.

The new service brings JetBlue's award-winning service and attractive fares to two of Europe's most culturally rich destinations. The routes also further solidify the airline's role as Boston's leading leisure airline, bringing customers in New England to top vacation destinations in the U.S., the Caribbean, Latin America, Canada and Europe. This summer JetBlue will serve nine European airports from Boston.

With the addition of Barcelona and Milan to JetBlue's map, customers from across JetBlue's network gain access to two of Europe's most iconic cities; Barcelona, known for its art, architecture, and Mediterranean charm, and Milan, celebrated as Northern Italy's fashion and design capital and gateway to Lake Como. Together, these destinations offer vibrant culture, world-class cuisine, and the stunning landscapes of the Mediterranean and the Alps.

"As we expand our New England footprint with new service from Boston to Barcelona and Milan, we're bringing more travelers the elevated service that has redefined transatlantic air travel, including our award-winning Mint premium experience," said Joanna Geraghty, chief executive officer of JetBlue. "Customers flying to Europe with JetBlue enjoy the kind of thoughtful design, privacy, and hospitality they simply won't find with legacy carriers, and we're proud to continue delivering incredible value and style on both sides of the Atlantic."

Flying Boston Further

JetBlue is a leading carrier in Boston, with this announcement flying to 77 nonstop destinations from Logan. Following last year's launch of service from Boston to Madrid and Edinburgh, and with the addition of Barcelona and Milan, JetBlue will now offer customers nine daily nonstops from Boston to Europe in the summer.

JetBlue is proud to offer New England even more options to explore Europe, with this announcement complementing existing year-round service to London Heathrow, Paris and Amsterdam, and summer seasonal service to Dublin, Edinburgh, London Gatwick, and Madrid, also re-launching this year.

Boston's Transatlantic 2026 Service: Destination Frequency Starting Date Amsterdam (AMS) 1x daily Year-round Barcelona (BCN)* 1x daily April 16, 2026, seasonal Dublin (DUB) 1x daily April 16, 2026, seasonal Edinburgh (EDI) 1x daily April 16, 2026, seasonal London-Gatwick (LGW) 1x daily May 21, 2026, seasonal London-Heathrow (LHR) 1x daily Year-round Madrid (MAD) 1x daily April 16, 2026, seasonal Milan (MXP)* 1x daily May 11, 2026, seasonal Paris (CDG) 1x daily Year-round *New for the 2026 season

New York-JFK Transatlantic 2026 Service: Destination Frequency Starting Date Amsterdam (AMS) 1x daily March 28, 2026, seasonal Dublin (DUB) 1x daily April 29, 2026, seasonal Edinburgh (EDI) 1x daily April 29, 2026, seasonal London-Heathrow (LHR) 2x daily Year-round Paris (CDG) 1x daily Year-round

The JetBlue Experience

Flights to Barcelona and Milan will operate on JetBlue's A321 aircraft. These aircraft feature JetBlue's Mint premium experience, with fully lie-flat private suites and restaurant-style small plates curated by Delicious Hospitality Group's (DHG) popular New York City restaurants Charlie Bird and Pasquale Jones.

The airline's award-winning core experience offers a new level of service to customers who generally fly "coach" but still want a great experience at an attractive fare. Core customers enjoy a boutique-style experience no matter where they sit with a free selection of brand-name snacks, soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer, wine and liquor and a high-quality complimentary meal from JetBlue's culinary partner, Dig Inn.

Customers in both core and Mint stay connected throughout the flight with fast, free and unlimited high-speed Fly-Fi. Additionally, customers have access to a robust selection of inflight entertainment on seatback screens at every seat. 2 All customers are able to enjoy a multi-screen experience onboard just like they do at home.

For more details on JetBlue's transatlantic service, visit: https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us/uk-and-europe

Book Better with JetBlue

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find JetBlue's lowest fares, and can enjoy additional benefits including access to all of the airline's fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to EvenMore; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue's customer service channels; and more.

More about Barcelona: Where Art Meets the Sea

Barcelona, the capital of Spain's Catalonia region, is best known for its architecture, gastronomy and coastal Mediterranean charm. Visitors will marvel at iconic spots like the Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, Park Güell, and Casa Batlló while tasting Spanish staples like tapas and paella. With its mix of old-world charm and modern energy, Barcelona offers an experience that's as colorful as its iconic mosaic tiles.

More about Milan: Where Style Meets Culture

Milan, Italy's second largest city, is recognized globally as a hub for fashion, design, and innovation. Visitors can enjoy seeing landmarks such as the Duomo di Milano, Leonardo DaVinci's "The Last Supper," and the world-famous La Scala opera house, while also taking advantage of the city's vibrant food scene and easy access to Lake Como and the Italian Alps.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline , and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com

Subject to receipt of government operating authority. Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. Availability and coverage area may vary by aircraft. Details on inflight wi-fi and entertainment: https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us.

