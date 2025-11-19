Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the CEO of the Company will be participating in the MiningTech North America Conference and Expo being held in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 20 and 21, 2025.

Peter Berdusco, CEO of the Company will participate in the opening panel discussion "Shaping the Future of Mining Through Investments, Collaboration, Technological Innovations, Digital Transformation, AI, Decarbonisation and Energy Transfer". As a speaker, he will also be presenting on "Mobile Metal Ion Sampling: Seeing What Conventional Soils Miss".

About the Conference and Expo

MiningTech North America Conference & Expo is firmly established as an international mining technology, innovation, AI, digital transformation & clean energy exhibition, bringing together the entire mineral resources value chain to Vancouver, BC.

As the minerals demand essential to the global energy transition is surging and the sustainable practices are in the spotlight, the mining industry stands at a transformative juncture of structural changes, where technology is the key to ensure the industry delivers on this strategic opportunity of the energy transition.

The event anticipated over 700 senior level executives from international organisations, governments and stakeholders from more than 20 countries for 2 days of partnering, knowledge sharing, networking and business matching.

About The Copper Dome Project

Copper Dome is located in the lower Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, one of British Columbia's most prolific mining districts. The Project directly adjoins Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s (TSX: HBM) producing Copper Mountain Mine to the north which hosts Proven and Probable Reserves of 702 million tonnes grading 0.24% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, and 0.72 g/t Ag ( hudbayminerals.com ). Multiple mineralized zones have been identified across the Property, with historical drilling confirming high-grade copper associated with northeast-trending structures similar to those hosting mineralization at Copper Mountain.

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure, enabling year-round access, cost-efficient exploration, and a stable, low-risk jurisdiction.

Historical Work Completed

Geophysics: 51 km of induced polarization (IP); airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) coverage over ~50% of the Property

Sampling: 2,253 soils and 378 rocks collected

Drilling: 8,900+ m of diamond drilling

Trenching: Over 1 km excavated

With a five-year drill permit in place, the Company is focused on advancing the Project toward drill-ready target definition.

About Canada One

Canada One Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on copper-the critical metal powering the global energy transition. The Company advances projects from discovery through resource definition with disciplined, data-driven exploration and responsible practices. Its flagship Copper Dome Project, near Princeton, British Columbia, targets a porphyry copper-gold system in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. Canada One aims to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders and local communities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

CANADA ONE MINING CORP.

Peter Berdusco

President

Chief Executive Officer

Interim Chief Financial Officer

