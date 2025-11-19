Advancing next-generation IMC workflows with class-leading HCR imaging technologies for greater sensitivity and flexibility

Molecular Instruments (MI), the inventor of the HCR imaging platform, and Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) today announced a strategic collaboration to develop next-generation Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC) workflows powered by HCR imaging technologies, including the HCR HiFi Encoder for protein imaging with any primary antibody.

The partnership combines HCR Gold for RNA and protein imaging with the Standard BioTools Hyperion Imaging System, extending the reach of IMC technology by introducing amplified detection for both RNA and protein for the first time. This integration will enable researchers to use their own primary antibodies in a simplified workflow while achieving robust visualization of low-abundance markers, significantly enhancing the flexibility and sensitivity of IMC spatial biology workflows.

"Our singular vision is to expand HCR technology to the most impactful imaging platforms in the field," said Aneesh Acharya, PhD, Chief Commercial Officer at Molecular Instruments. "We're honored to partner with Standard BioTools an established leader in spatial biology to bring HCR Gold for RNA and protein imaging, including our game-changing HCR HiFi Encoder, to the Hyperion platform. Together, we're extending the power of IMC to include amplified detection using any primary antibody, enabling researchers to access deeper insights into both RNA and protein expression within a single workflow."

This collaboration establishes a framework for next-generation IMC workflows that combine the quantitative precision and background suppression of HCR imaging with the high-plex single-cell profiling of the Hyperion Imaging System. By enabling amplified detection through HCR Gold and direct protein encoding via the HCR HiFi Encoder, the collaboration aims to create a unified platform for simultaneous high-fidelity multi-omic analysis of RNA and protein targets in complex tissues.

"By integrating HCR amplification with the Hyperion platform and leveraging our existing portfolio of validated antibodies and assay panels, we are unlocking true multi-omic imaging within a single workflow increasing sensitivity, enhancing flexibility and accelerating the path from discovery to clinical translation," said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools.

Joint development activities are underway, with early-access opportunities available for interested collaborators.

About Molecular Instruments

Molecular Instruments (molecularinstruments.com) develops and synthesizes molecular kits powered by the breakthrough HCR imaging platform for applications in academic research, drug development, synthetic biology, and clinical pathology and diagnostics.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop better medicines faster. As a leading solutions provider, the company enables reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary SomaScan, mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into improved patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

