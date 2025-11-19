Anycubic Introduces Three Breakthrough Products at Formnext 2025, marking a New Step in Desktop Manufacturing

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic returned to Formnext 2025 with a highly anticipated trio of new products, presenting a clear vision for the next generation of desktop manufacturing. At booth 12.1-F129, the company introduced two advanced FDM systems-Kobra S1 Max and Kobra X-alongside its new resin flagship, the Photon P1, marking a significant upgrade in speed, stability, and material capability.

"The boundary between hobby tools and production tools is disappearing. What creators need now is desktop equipment that behaves like factory-grade machinery-steady, predictable, and material-ready. This is exactly the direction this year's lineup takes," noted James Ouyang, Anycubic's CTO.

Kobra S1 Max: Large-Format CoreXY for Engineering-Grade Output

The Kobra S1 Max stands out as Anycubic's new large-format CoreXY platform, designed for users who demand production-level stability and material versatility.

Equipped with a 350 × 350 × 350 mm³ build volume, a 65°C actively heated chamber, 350°C hotend, and 120°C heated bed, it supports engineering materials including PC, PA, ABS, and carbon-fiber composites.

The system debuts the upgraded ACE 2 Pro, driven by four independent brushless motors, dramatically reducing color-change time while improving stability and noise control. Combined with hardened-steel extrusion components and LeviQ 3.0 auto-leveling, the S1 Max is built for creators producing functional, durable parts at scale.

Kobra X: Second-Generation Multi-Color & Multi-Material System

The Kobra X refines Anycubic's single-nozzle multi-color technology with a second-generation architecture optimized for cleaner transitions and reduced material waste.

Its new ACE GEN2 shortens the purging distance from 160 mm to just 30 mm, reducing time and filament consumption by nearly half.

Standard support includes 4-color printing (expandable up to 19 colors) and stable mixing of PLA + TPU or PLA + PVA, improved extrusion pressure control, and high-speed motion performance reaching 600 mm/s.

Photon P1: A Prosumer Resin Flagship with Industrial Precision

Making its first public debut, the Photon P1 introduces industrial-grade components to the desktop resin category.

The machine supports resins up to 8000 cps, features a dual-platform and dual-vat system for true two-material printing, and incorporates a Wave Release Film + NFEP dual-layer separation system that reduces peel force by 60%.

With ±0.01 mm Z-axis repeatability, a high-flatness steel build plate, and the LightTurbo 4.0 optical engine delivering 92% light uniformity, the P1 is built for both precision prototyping and small-batch production.

"A resin machine designed not just for models, but for real parts-functional, repeatable, and ready for small-batch production," said James.

Shaping the Next Standard of Desktop Manufacturing

Anycubic highlighted three industry trends driving its 2025 lineup: higher automation, stronger material adaptability, and the shift from hobby-grade tools toward production-ready desktop systems.

James summarized this direction clearly: "Our goal is simple: bring factory-level capability to a desktop footprint, and make it accessible to the global maker and engineering community." Together, the Kobra S1 Max, Kobra X, and Photon P1 form a cohesive ecosystem designed for creators, engineers, and small-scale manufacturers seeking reliable, high-performance desktop fabrication.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827666/Anycubic.jpg

