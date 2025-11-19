Whitten Architects Elevates Three to Associate, Deepening Design Expertise

Portland firm strengthens leadership with diverse talents in interiors, sustainable design, and construction

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Whitten Architects, an award-winning residential architectural firm celebrating nearly 40 years in Maine, announces the promotion of three team members to Associate, further strengthening its leadership and design capabilities. Adam Darter, Ian Parlin, and Jesse Patkus join the leadership team, bringing diverse expertise in interior design, sustainable building science, and hands-on construction experience.

Adam Darter, a registered architect and LEED AP, brings extensive experience from New York firms including Andre Kikoski Architect and Wimberly Interiors, where he focused on private residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. His Bachelor of Architecture from Roger Williams University and years specializing in interior design inform his comprehensive approach at Whitten, where he explores seamless connections between interior spaces and surrounding environments.

"Since moving to Maine from New York City, Adam has fully embraced our 'Live With Nature' approach to designing homes while bringing valuable expertise in interior and hospitality design that strengthens our entire team. His natural curiosity and problem-solving mindset make him a trusted mentor who helps colleagues gather the best ideas and grow in their craft," said principal Russ Tyson.

Ian Parlin, who holds degrees in Fine Arts and Architecture from Rhode Island School of Design, spent five years in Edinburgh, Scotland, working on restoration and adaptive reuse of historic buildings. His Maine roots and international experience have shaped his dedication to creating energy-efficient, sustainable designs that are sensitive to their sites.

"Driven by his love for the outdoors, Ian generously shares his expertise in building science and sustainable design. He's always willing to mentor, and his collaborative spirit contributes to an environment where everyone in our studio feels supported and empowered to do their best work," said Tyson.

Jesse Patkus, a University of Maine at Augusta architecture graduate and Whitten team member since 2018, brings unique perspective from his three years working for a builder, managing residential construction projects. His hands-on experience with site conditions, material selection, and execution informs his design approach and ability to choreograph the relationship between architecture and landscape.

"Jesse brings an infectious passion for design and the same craftsmanship mindset he learned watching his father build beautiful instruments to how he approaches our architectural drawings, ensuring our documentation is as carefully crafted as the buildings themselves. His practical understanding from working in construction helps our team create drawings that clearly communicate design intent, which is why contractors consistently want to collaborate with us and why Jesse strengthens every project he touches," said Tyson.

"Whitten Architects has a great studio culture, and as an associate, it's an opportunity to continue fostering it, push design, and support the people in our office through all phases of the process," said Patkus.

The Associate positions formally recognize these team members' leadership roles within the firm, expanding their responsibilities to include greater mentorship opportunities and broader contribution across projects and business operations. The promotions reflect Whitten's commitment to growing talent from within and recognizing employees who share the firm's values around meaningful design.

"By recognizing people with diverse backgrounds and capitalizing on the individual strengths that each associate brings, we put ourselves in a better position to meet a wider variety of project needs in a constantly evolving profession," Parlin noted.

For nearly 40 years, Whitten Architects has been designing thoughtfully considered homes in New England that allow clients to live with nature. With a focus exclusively on residential design, the firm has designed a range of project types from camps to cottages, modern homes to historic renovations. The Portland-based firm has won numerous awards and has been nationally published in a variety of residential design books and magazines.

