Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer Earns Back-to-Back LSU100 Honors

Louisiana firm places in the top 15 for the second consecutive year, highlighting steady, values-driven growth.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer, a Louisiana personal injury law firm, has been named to the 2025 LSU100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses list for the second year in a row. The firm ranked No. 9 last year and No. 11 this year, reflecting consistent, sustainable growth. The LSU100 program recognizes the 100 fastest-growing Tiger-owned or Tiger-led businesses worldwide.

Loyd J Bourgeois LSU100

Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer team celebrates a second year in the top 15 of the LSU100

Recognition for Sustained Growth

The LSU100 honor is based on independently verified compounded annual growth rates calculated by EisnerAmper, the program's official accounting partner. Earning a spot for two consecutive years underscores the firm's long-term trajectory rather than a single milestone or one-time revenue event.

A Firm Built for Balance and Long-Term Impact

New Orleans car accident lawyer Loyd Bourgeois established the practice with an intentional focus on family balance and community involvement, keeping the firm small in its early years while raising his three children. As his family grew, he gradually shifted more energy toward expanding the practice, building on the foundation laid during those earlier years.

"This recognition means a great deal because it reflects steady, intentional work by a team that truly cares," said Loyd Bourgeois, founder of Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer. "We built a firm rooted in balance, integrity, and service. Seeing that approach translate into sustained growth, and being honored by LSU again, reminds me how far we've come and why we do this work."

Honoring LSU's Tradition of Entrepreneurship

The LSU100 and ROARING20 programs highlight the impact of LSU graduates on local, regional, and national economies. By connecting honorees with students and faculty, LSU supports a lasting legacy of entrepreneurship and professional integrity. Participating companies must meet strict criteria for revenue, tenure, leadership, and values.

LSU100 Program Overview

The LSU100 recognizes:

The 100 fastest-growing Tiger-owned or Tiger-led businesses worldwide.

Companies in operation for at least five years with verified annual revenue of $100,000 or more for each of the last three years.

Organizations that demonstrate integrity, responsibility, respect, and positive community impact.

Company rankings are announced annually at the LSU100 and ROARING20 Celebration Event in Baton Rouge.

About Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer

Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer is a Louisiana personal injury law firm focused on helping clients navigate auto accidents, liability claims, and serious injury matters with clarity and compassion. Founded by LSU graduate Loyd Bourgeois, the firm serves clients across the region with an emphasis on integrity, service, and steady advocacy.

Contact Information

Loyd Bourgeois

Personal Injury Lawyer & Founder

info@ljblegal.com

504-372-1444





SOURCE: Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer

