Antea Group Welcomes Dr. Jase Hixson as a Senior Consultant

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Antea Group USA is pleased to announce the addition of Jase Hixson, Ph.D., as a Senior Consultant supporting and advancing our water and wastewater management services. Dr. Hixson brings more than fifteen years of experience in water and wastewater treatment operations, hydrologic modeling, and emerging contaminant assessment across municipal, industrial, and natural water systems.

Dr. Hixson's career spans a unique combination of academic research, field operations, and consulting. He has operated and advised wastewater treatment facilities ranging from 200 gallons per day to more than 85 million gallons per day, optimizing biological treatment through a mass-balance approach, microscopic diagnostics, and adaptive operating strategies. His work has helped municipalities and industry achieve regulatory compliance, reduce operational costs, and improve system performance and sustainability.

In addition to his operational expertise, Dr. Hixson has extensive experience with PFAS and other emerging contaminants. He began working with PFAS more than a decade ago, researching the environmental fate of PFAS used in "forever pesticides" in the Great Lakes. Since then, he has supported investigations, remediation strategies, and emergency response efforts involving PFAS releases, applying advanced surface water, groundwater, and coupled hydrologic models to assess fate, transport, and system recovery.

Dr. Hixson has constructed and evaluated hundreds of hydrologic models to characterize the movement of water and solutes across diverse environments. These efforts have supported projects involving PFAS, nutrients, harmful algal blooms (HABs), petroleum constituents, VOCs, acids, caustics, heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides, and wastewater-derived emerging contaminants.

Internationally, he has led and supported projects across the United States, Canada, Africa, and China, collaborating with municipalities, regulatory agencies, research institutions, and private-sector clients. His work has included wastewater surveillance program development during the peak of COVID-19, PFAS mass-balance modeling to support community water protection, and rapid treatability testing for emergency wastewater treatment response.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jase to our team," said Alizabeth Aramowicz Smith, Vice President and Environment, Health & Safety Solution and Innovation Leader at Antea Group. "His deep understanding of wastewater operations combined with his experience in emerging contaminants and hydrologic modeling positions him as a tremendous resource for our clients. Jase brings a rare blend of scientific rigor, practical operational insight, and collaborative problem-solving. We are excited for the leadership and technical excellence he brings to our wastewater services portfolio."

Dr. Hixson's primary areas of expertise include:

Wastewater treatment optimization and compliance strategy

Surface water and groundwater hydrology

Environmental fate and transport modeling

Microbial and algal community analysis

PFAS and emerging contaminant assessment and remediation

Technical expert support and testimony

He joins Antea Group as we continue to expand our support for municipalities, utilities, water-intensive industries, and organizations addressing regulatory uncertainty, sustainability goals, and complex water quality challenges.

