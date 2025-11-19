Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - The UN Global Compact Network Canada, in partnership with Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), is convening Network Participants & Signatories at the exclusive event, What Investors Want: Driving Growth Through Purpose and Performance, taking place during CCWX. Hosted by TELUS Environmental Solutions, this timely discussion addresses how ESG performance and purpose-driven growth are reshaping capital allocation as investor expectations reach new heights.

Who: The event's speaker lineup includes;

Jane Ambachtsheer, Global Head of Sustainability, BNP Paribas Asset Management

Wendy Berman, Chair, Canadian Sustainability Standards Board

Philippe Crête, Investment Managing Director - Natural Capital, Climate Change and Environmental Markets, Fondaction Asset Management

Dr. Rumina Dhalla, Director, Institute of Sustainable Commerce, University of Guelph

Elizabeth Dove, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network Canada

Jenn Harper, Founder and CEO, Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics

Toby Heaps, CEO and Co-Founder, Corporate Knights

Sonia Li Trottier, Director, Canada Climate Law Initiative

Anna Murray, Global Head of Sustainable Investing, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

Kim Rapagna, Global Head, Sustainability & ESG, TELUS and TELUS Digital

Lindsey Walton, Director of Americas, UN Principles for Responsible Investment

Jane Zhang, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, ETCH Sourcing

Barbara Zvan, President and CEO, University Pension Plan Ontario

When: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Registration: 8:00 a.m. ET

Program: 8:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: TELUS Harbour

25 York Street, Toronto, ON M5J 2V5

About United Nations Global Compact Network Canada

The UN Global Compact Network Canada is one of the country networks of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, dedicated to advancing the Ten Principles in human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By joining, Canadian businesses connect with a global movement committed to sustainable and ethical business practices, driving systemic change and fostering a more sustainable future.

About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is a five-year initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to apply to have their event included in the inaugural 2025 week, which will run from November 24 to November 30, 2025. To learn more about CCWX and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.

