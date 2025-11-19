FloQast Once Again Ranked as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Revenue Growth Fueled by AI Innovation and Strong Market Uptake

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced it ranked No. 267 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31th year. FloQast grew revenue 289% during this period.

"We're thrilled to once again be recognized as one of North America's fastest-growing companies," said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. "This has been a transformational year for us with the launch of our auditable FloQast AI Agents, which enables accounting teams to automate recurring workflows and build their own bespoke AI agents. Building on this success, we're committed to further accelerating our growth and innovation through 2026 and beyond as we set the standard for modern finance."

FloQast previously ranked No. 282 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2024. The company continues to be recognized for its market adoption and innovation. Earlier this year, FloQast debuted FloQast Transform's AI Agents, an auditable AI capability that, for the first time ever, enables accountants to automate complex, recurring workflows across close management, compliance, and reporting functions using natural language, not extensive code. With FloQast's new technology, accountants have the ability to use out-of-the-box agents, adapt templated agents, or custom-create their own AI Agents, ensuring workflows are purpose-built and tailored to their unique ways of working and organizational goals. FloQast was also recently honored with a 2025 CODiE Award for Best Fintech Solution.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants - demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame from 2021 to 2024.

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 3,500 global accounting teams - including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, and Zoom - FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com .

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

