JSC UzAuto Motors Announces Result of Tender Offer

ASAKA, UZBEKISTAN / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / On 10 November 2025, JSC "UzAuto Motors" (the "Offeror") launched an invitation to the holders of its outstanding U.S.$300,000,000 4.85 per cent. Notes due 2026 issued by the Offeror (ISIN: XS2330272944 (Regulation S) and US46653NAA00 (Rule 144A)) (the "Notes") issued by the Offeror (the "Invitation").

The Invitation was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 10 November 2025 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Invitation expired at 5.00 p.m. (New York City Time) on 18 November 2025 (the "Expiration Deadline"). As at the Expiration Deadline, the Offeror has received valid tenders of U.S.$133,543,000 in principal amount of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Invitation. No Notes were tendered under the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures.

On 19 November 2025, the Offeror completed the issue of U.S.$350,000,000 7.375 per cent. Notes due 2030 and accordingly the New Financing Condition has been satisfied.

Accordingly, the Offeror hereby announces that it will accept all U.S.$133,543,000 in principal amount of Notes validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Invitation. The Offeror will make payment for the Notes purchased pursuant to the Invitation on the Invitation Settlement Date on 20 November 2025. In addition, Noteholders whose Notes are purchased pursuant to the Invitation will be paid interest accrued and unpaid on the relevant Notes from (and including) the interest payment date for the Notes immediately preceding the Invitation Settlement Date to (but excluding) the Invitation Settlement Date.

The Offeror intends to cancel any Notes purchased pursuant to the Invitation and the principal amount of the Notes that will remain outstanding following any such cancellation is expected to be U.S.$ 166,457,000.

This announcement is made by Shokhrukhon Dadakhodjaev, Head of Investor Relations Department, on behalf of JSC "UzAuto Motors" and constitutes a public disclosure of inside information under Regulation (EU) 596/2014as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

