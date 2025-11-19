The Manufacturing & Automation eXchange Expands Its Reach with the Addition of Paint & Coatings Industry Magazine as Sixth Media Partner

New partnership adds coatings and finishing insight to MAX 2026, expanding innovation across manufacturing sectors.

BIRMINGHAM, MI / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / BIRMINGHAM, MI / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / The Manufacturing & Automation eXchange (MAX), a premier event bringing together manufacturing leaders, innovators, and solution providers, is expanding its scope with the addition of Paint & Coatings Industry (PCI) magazine as its newest media partner. PCI joins five leading trade publications producing the inaugural event in Nashville, taking place March 25-26, 2026, with an additional day of educational workshops on March 24. The addition of PCI enhances MAX's ability to connect attendees with the latest advancements across the entire manufacturing ecosystem.

With PCI's involvement, the event will now feature expanded opportunities for manufacturers to explore cutting-edge technologies and solutions in coatings, finishing, and surface treatment - critical elements in modern production and automation environments.

"We're thrilled to welcome Paint & Coatings Industry as a MAX partner," said Bill DeYoe, Group Publisher of the Manufacturing Division at BNP Media. "Their expertise in coatings and finishing brings a valuable new dimension to our event, allowing attendees to discover solutions that complete the full manufacturing process."

The addition of PCI reflects MAX's commitment to fostering cross-sector collaboration and innovation. By uniting publications that serve diverse segments of manufacturing, MAX delivers a comprehensive experience for executives seeking to improve efficiency, quality, and sustainability in their operations.

The upcoming Manufacturing & Automation eXchange will take place March 25-26, 2026 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, offering a unique environment where manufacturing decision-makers engage directly with technology and solution providers through high-value demonstrations, meetings and networking sessions.

Attendees can register now at theMAXevent.com. Companies that want to join MAX as exhibitors or sponsors can reach the team through the exhibitor inquiry form on the site.

About the Manufacturing & Automation eXchange

The Manufacturing & Automation eXchange (MAX) is an exclusive event connecting manufacturing executives with solution providers in automation, digital transformation, robotics, packaging, adhesives, quality, and now coatings and surface technologies. Produced by leading industry publications, MAX fosters collaboration and innovation to help manufacturers address today's challenges and opportunities.

About Paint & Coatings Industry

Paint & Coatings Industry (PCI) is the leading magazine serving professionals in the global coatings industry. PCI provides news, research, and insights into coatings formulation, production, application, and testing, supporting innovation throughout the coatings supply chain.

For Further Information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Manufacturing & Automation eXchange

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/the-manufacturing-and-automation-exchange-expands-its-reach-with-the-a-1104020