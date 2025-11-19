Stacey Frost's Re:Vision Hosts First Annual "FRIENDSGIVING," Inspiring Connection, Creativity, and Community Renewal

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Re:Vision, a nonprofit initiative dedicated to revitalizing communities through locally driven, resilient solutions, in partnership with metahaiku, invites the Los Angeles community of artists, designers, architects, and creatives to FRIENDSGIVING - an evening of art, reflection, and collaboration marking a new phase for Re:Vision's work.

Taking place on November 20, 2025, at So-Too in Los Angeles, Friendsgiving will bring together community leaders, artists, entrepreneurs, and innovators to celebrate the region's creative heritage and harvest season while exploring new opportunities for renewal.

Centered on the theme of "harvest", the gathering explores not only abundance but also the balance and strain that growth demands - from the health of soil and the resilience of farmers to the strength of the communities themselves. Through interactive installations, shared food, and participatory works, guests will be invited to engage as a collective, sparking dialogue and creativity within LA's design and art community.

The evening will feature:

Culinary experience by Chef Catalina Flores (formerly Head Pastry Chef at Sqirl)

Living sculptures and floral installations by Zilah Drahn

Sculpture by Jasmine Archie

Installation art by Sarah Hein

Poetry by Clarke Andros

"Re:Vision is about empowering communities to uncover their own strengths," said Stacey Frost, founder of Re:Vision and host of the event. "Friendsgiving is a chance to celebrate creativity and connection, while also planting the seeds of ideas that can grow into lasting renewal."

Friendsgiving also marks the beginning of Re:Vision's new initiative in North East Pennsylvania, focused on developing a replicable model for small-town revitalization that strengthens local economies, honors cultural heritage, and builds resilience for future generations.

Re:Vision's mission is to inspire change from the inside out, helping communities design their own pathways to growth. By blending creativity, science, and collaboration, the organization transforms challenges into opportunities - building more resilient systems in food, energy, education, and design.

For more information about Friendsgiving or Re:Vision, please visit Revisionne.org or follow us on Instagram: @revision_projects

ABOUT RE:VISION

Re:Vision is a nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing communities through innovative, locally driven solutions. By honoring cultural heritage and partnering with community leaders, Re:Vision helps towns uncover their own strengths and transform challenges into opportunities for renewal. Through a holistic approach that integrates design, resilience, and collaboration, Re:Vision works to strengthen local economies, create jobs, and restore social bonds while building resilient systems for food, energy, and education. Founded by Stacey Frost on the belief that lasting change comes from within, Re:Vision is creating a replicable model of community-centered revitalization that supports economic growth and inspires towns across the country and beyond.

