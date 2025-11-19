Bradford Custom Homes Featured on 'Trending Today' on Fox Business for Its Purpose Driven and Wellness Minded Approach to Luxury Homebuilding

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Bradford Custom Homes, a leading Southeastern luxury home builder known for its values driven and wellness minded approach to design and construction, will be featured on an upcoming episode of "Trending Today" airing Saturday, November 23 at 5:30 PM ET on Fox Business. The episode offers a behind the scenes look at how Bradford creates legacy grade homes through craftsmanship, intentional planning, and a client first philosophy.

For more than a decade, "Trending Today" has highlighted global innovation across business, luxury lifestyle, design, and entrepreneurship. The series showcases standout brands that are shaping the future of how people live and work. Bradford Custom Homes was selected for its commitment to building with purpose, centering timeless architecture, healthy living principles, integrity, and thoughtful design throughout every project.

"At Bradford Custom Homes, we believe luxury is more than finishes. It is the responsibility to build healthier and higher performing homes that last for generations," said Brad Robinson, President of Bradford Custom Homes. "Our responsibility is to build homes that honor the families who will live in them, today and for generations." Ruskin said it best, 'When we build, let us think that we build forever.' That belief is woven into every decision we make. Our episode of 'Trending Today' offers a rare look behind the curtain at how our team blends craftsmanship, intentional design, and genuine client care to create legacy grade homes. We are honored to share our story on a national stage and to highlight the partners and people who make this possible every day."

In the episode, viewers will see how Bradford's core values guide every phase of the building process, from early design and planning to the hands on craftsmanship that brings each home to life. While the feature focuses on architectural beauty and the client experience, these values also reflect Bradford's deeper philosophy of creating homes that support the way high performing families want to live. Bradford builds for people who want their home to perform at the level they aspire to perform. A home is the place where people recharge and rejuvenate, and the right wellness based amenities allow that to happen. Better water, cleaner air, and lighting that supports clarity and circadian balance help create an environment that elevates daily living and long term wellbeing.

The segment also highlights Bradford's elevated client experience, defined by transparency, communication, and a deep sense of partnership throughout the build. This commitment to integrity and wellness minded decision making is at the heart of Bradford's work across its expanding Southeastern presence, including Atlanta, Charleston and Kiawah Island, and the Highlands and Cashiers mountain region.

"For us, the story is always about the people. The families we build for and the team that brings their vision to life," Robinson added.

"Trending Today" continues to spotlight exceptional companies whose work reflects purpose, innovation, and craftsmanship. The feature on Bradford Custom Homes gives national viewers a glimpse into the values and vision that have earned the company its reputation as one of the Southeast's premier luxury builders.

About Bradford Custom Homes

Bradford Custom Homes is a luxury residential builder creating legacy grade and wellness minded homes across the Southeastern United States. The company builds for people who want their home to perform at the level they aspire to perform. A Bradford home is designed to be a place where families can recharge and rejuvenate through healthier water, cleaner air, and lighting that supports clarity and circadian balance. Known for timeless architecture, intentional design, and an elevated client experience, Bradford blends craftsmanship with purpose driven and health conscious values to build long lasting homes that honor the families who live in them. With active projects across Atlanta, Charleston and Kiawah Island, and the Highlands and Cashiers region, Bradford partners with leading architects, designers, and artisans to deliver homes rooted in beauty, integrity, and longevity.

About Trending Today

"Trending Today," the acclaimed television series airing on Fox Business, A and E, and Bloomberg, showcases groundbreaking ideas, visionary brands, and innovative leaders across luxury living, technology, wellness, design, and entrepreneurship. Each episode features carefully selected companies that are shaping the future through craftsmanship, creativity, and purpose driven work. To learn more, visit www.trendingtoday.com.

