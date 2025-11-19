Hop-on, Inc.: Digitalage Unveils the First Authenticated Reality Platform for Verified Creators and Real-Time Truth in a USD 3 Trillion Global Media Market

First Infrastructure Platform for Verified Creators and Real-Time Content Provenance Launches Amid Unprecedented Surge in Deepfake Deception.

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN) today announced that its subsidiary, Digitalage, is launching the foundational infrastructure for the new era of media: The Digitalage Live Platform. This creator-first, verified, real-time social news ecosystem is anchored by a proprietary, patent-pending authentication engine designed to eliminate content fraud and establish the category of Authenticated Real-Time Content.

Traditional broadcast media and centralized social platforms are struggling to contend with the widespread, systemic crisis of digital trust, evidenced by the surge in sophisticated AI-driven deception in 2025. Simultaneously, professional creators, publishers, and journalists demand platforms that guarantee identity verification, protect intellectual property, and enable financial sovereignty. Digitalage directly addresses this critical market gap by being built from the ground up for authenticity, creator empowerment, and transparency.

The global entertainment and media (E&M) market represents a massive, resilient opportunity, valued at approximately US$2.9 trillion in 2024 and projected to grow to US$3.5 trillion by 2029. This growth is projected to exceed that of the global economy. Digitalage is strategically targeting the highest-growth segments of this ecosystem, including livestreamed news, premium subscription models, verified creator video, and direct-to-creator monetization.

Platform Highlights: Technical & Economic Disruption

Patent-Pending Authentication Engine: The Foundation of Trust The Digitalage engine is designed as the core infrastructure layer for a new media category. Key features include:

Real-Time Provenance: The system verifies identity, applies robust digital fingerprinting to video, audio, and text streams in real-time, and guarantees content provenance from the source.

Dynamic Confidence Score: Applying AI and machine learning principles, the engine assigns a dynamic confidence score to claims and feeds, enabling users to quantify the integrity of content in real-time. This mechanism shifts media validation from a binary system (true/false) to a probabilistic assessment, empowering audiences and editorial partners to manage risk exposure.

Multi-Feed Verification: The platform enables multi-perspective user views for a single event, ensuring comprehensive, verifiable coverage.

Creator Monetization: Superior Economics for Professionals Digitalage is architected to be the most financially attractive ecosystem for professional content providers.

Maximum Revenue Retention: Creators, journalists, and publishers retain the majority of earnings by setting their own pricing for live streams and on-demand content. The platform charges only a nominal fee, providing a substantial economic advantage over centralized platforms that retain 45% to 50% of creator revenue.

Subscription and Transaction Flexibility: Users access the basic platform for free, while premium services unlock advanced, curated experiences, creator-only sessions, and direct, transaction-based monetization.

Strategic Advantage: High-Margin Licensing The Authentication Engine is designed as a core intellectual property asset. The underlying technology, including real-time content fingerprinting, identity verification, and provenance tracking, is licensable to social media platforms, streaming networks, enterprise clients, newsrooms, defense, and government agencies that require verifiable content security and compliance. This provides a highly scalable, high-margin revenue path for Hop-on, Inc.

Execution Velocity and Roadmap

Digitalage is accelerating its rollout in direct response to the global demand for verified content:

November 2025: Initial sample app released to select creators and journalists.

December 2025: Additional demonstrations and closed feedback sessions.

January 2026: Phased alpha and beta rollout begins for professional creators, publishers, and strategic partners.

2026: Full feature launch, mobile application release, and global scaling of creator onboarding, verification, and monetization systems.

Statements From Leadership

"We are moving media from the Age of Filtering to the Age of Authentication. The creator economy is demanding financial sovereignty and verifiable trust, which centralized platforms cannot deliver," said Peter Michaels, Co-Founder of Digitalage. "Digitalage solves the core problem of content integrity with our patent-pending engine, establishing a necessary infrastructure layer that defines Authenticated Real-Time Content. This unique IP asset not only attracts the world's most influential publishers and creators but creates a massive, high-margin licensing opportunity that is strategically designed to drive substantial, enduring value for Hop-on shareholders."

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCIQ: HPNN) is a disruptive media and technology company focused on transforming how news, creators, and audiences interact. Its subsidiary, Digitalage, is developing a next-generation social news ecosystem built for authenticity, creator empowerment, and direct revenue generation.

About Digitalage

Digitalage is the first platform engineered to combine verified identity, real-time content authentication, creator-first monetization, and global scalability. The platform enables field reporters, expert guests, and professional creators to share authenticated live and on-demand material directly with audiences through both free and premium tiers, guaranteeing superior revenue for creators.

