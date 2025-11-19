DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Result of AGM

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Result of AGM 19-Nov-2025 / 18:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 November 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company" or "Hot Rocks") The Company announces that all resolutions were passed at the Company's AGM. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 408798 EQS News ID: 2232912 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

