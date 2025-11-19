DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Launches Travel by David's - a Full-Service Travel Planning & Booking Platform for Honeymoons, Getaways, Cruises & Hotel Room Blocks

Travel by David's offers personalized planning, exclusive perks, best-in-industry pricing and seamless booking for every life milestone

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the largest AI-powered marketplace, media network and planning ecosystem for life's magical moments, today announced the launch of Travel by David's ; a first-of-its-kind expansion that brings the iconic brand into the world of global travel. From honeymoons and destination celebrations to group travel and room blocks, cruises, and curated getaways, Travel by David's offers a seamless way to plan every trip tied to your love story, and every life moment beyond it. Couples and travelers can begin booking and planning directly or through a David's travel stylist at davidsbridal.com/travel .

Bringing the brand's 75+ years of wedding expertise into the world of travel, Travel by David's gives customers access to an unmatched range of travel services for every travel moment. Whether planning a honeymoon, a bachelorette or bachelor getaway, a destination wedding, vow renewal, or coordinating group hotel blocks, Travel by David's brings together convenience, choice, and curated experiences under one trusted brand. Couples spend an average of $5,500 on a honeymoon1, making it often the second largest wedding-related expense after the venue, including destination weddings now accounting for 25% of all U.S. weddings2, with group room blocks and multi-day itineraries becoming the norm. And with experiential travel booming, 72% of Gen Z and Millennials say they prefer to spend money on travel and shared experiences over physical goods3, Travel by David's is built for this exact moment, meeting travelers where they are and offering the convenience, pricing, and curation they need.

"Weddings are about love, connection, and shared experiences, and travel is where those experiences become memories," said Kelly Cook, CEO of David's Bridal. "Travel by David's allows us to walk alongside our guests not just on their wedding day, but through every celebration that follows. Whether it's a honeymoon, a girls' trip, or a family getaway, we're here to deliver extraordinary value, curated options, and white-glove support. This is much of an expansion of our heart, as it is our brand."

Travel by David's is built for every kind of celebration and every type of traveler: Romance Travel: Honeymoons, babymoons, vow renewals, bachelor/bachelorette trips, anniversaries; Group & Event Travel: Wedding room blocks, family reunions, sports-groups, multi-day celebrations; Cruises: Caribbean, Mediterranean, Alaska, Asia, Polynesia; Leisure Travel: Weekend getaways, family vacations, romantic escapes; and Coming Soon: Destination weddings and vacation rentals.

Travel by David's all-in-one platform, provides travelers with:

Access to Trusted Global Partnerships: Travel by David's works with the most admired names in worldwide hospitality and domestic travel, including Hyatt Inclusive Collection, Hilton, Marriott, Sandals, Palace Resorts, Hard Rock Resorts, Karisma, Excellence & more

Exclusive Perks, Discounts & Upgrades: Unlocking up to 20% off travel, preferred rates unavailable to the general public, potential free room or cabin upgrades, added-value perks such as complimentary breakfast, resort credit, VIP amenities - all with no booking fees, ever

Hotel Block Management: Effortlessly coordinate rooms for friends, family, and bridal parties with David's doing all the work for you. Share your wedding location, number of guests and hotel rooms needed, we reach out to top-rated hotels in that area and come back to you with pricing and options so all you have to do is say "yes!"

Cruise Getaways: Leading cruise lines and packages across every major region

Travel Stylist Booking: Concierge VIP access to hotels, flights, cars, activities & entertainment without having to lift a finger

Simplified, Competitive Group Booking: Competitive quotes from hotels bidding for your group business and an assigned planner for personalized support

Integrating with David's AI-powered wedding planning platform, Pearl Planner , to ensure every wedding travel detail is checked off your list, Travel by David's furthers the company's mission of transforming wedding planning into a seamless, stress-free experience. By combining personalized recommendations, best-in-class pricing and flexible booking options, the platform offers both concierge-level white-glove service and DIY booking options, so couples and their guests and any jetsetter can plan at their own pace. Travel by David's is designed to make every trip connected to a couple's celebration feel effortless, leaving more time for memories instead of logistics; customers can book online, via phone & email, or through a personal Travel Stylist for tailored support.

"This moment marks a powerful evolution for David's Bridal; Couples are investing more than ever in experiences, Travel by David's is built to meet that demand with exclusive perks, unmatched value, and a trusted planning experience," added Cook. "Recent research indicates that around 72% of married couples take a honeymoon4, and honeymoon budgets can account for up to 20% of a couple's wedding spending5 - with an uptick of destination weddings, adventure honeymoons, and multi-day events that bring their favorite people together. This is more than just a new offering, it's a natural extension of our promise to be there for our guests through all of life's moments."

With Travel by David's, the brand cements its role as a trusted, value-driven partner not just for weddings, but for every major life milestone, helping couples create memorable moments from aisle to adventure.

To learn more about Travel by David's , please visit www.DavidsBridal.com and @davidsbridal on TikTok and Instagram.

For additional assets, please see media kit here .

About David's Bridal

With more than 75 years of experience dressing people for life's most special moments, David's Bridal exists to make magic happen. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from an iconic bridal retailer into a wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform - transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest milestones.

From taking full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique, David's is redefining retail by expanding into innovation, experience, and business solutions.

At the center of this evolution is Pearl by David's, including Pearl Planner and the Pearl Media Network. Pearl is an all-in-one digital wedding destination that serves consumers while providing vendors and brands with B2B tools to showcase products, reach engaged couples, and grow their businesses. It integrates AI-powered planning tools, inspiration, vendor directories, expanded retail categories, and media opportunities across web, social, podcast, streaming, video, and in-store channels.

Travel by David's is a full-service travel platform designed for every milestone of the wedding journey - and beyond. By combining preferred supplier relationships, curated romantic and group travel options, and expert Travel Stylists, the platform makes extraordinary experiences accessible, seamless, and deeply personal.

David's also offers end-to-end production and wholesale capabilities, supporting vendors, partners, and large-scale orders with turnkey solutions.

Under Pearl Media, Love Stories by David's reaches 20M+ viewers per month across platforms, including the wedding industry's only podcast network, dedicated streaming and Snap Discover channels, and the largest YouTube and TikTok audiences. Its 30,000+ real wedding videos fuel a marketplace of 60,000+ wedding professionals, helping couples dream, research, and plan their perfect day.

With 190+ stores across the U.S. and Canada, plus franchises in Mexico, David's Bridal remains the ultimate destination for weddings, Quinceañeras, proms, graduations, and life's everyday celebrations.

Learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

LiveNowFox Gitnux Gitnux CBI CBI

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb1os5uO68A

SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/davids-bridal-launches-travel-by-davids-a-full-service-travel-planning-1103628