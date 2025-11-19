Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery", or the "Company") and its affiliated management companies, one of the most trusted and the largest privately held senior housing operator of choice in the U.S., is proud to announce a landmark achievement in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction StudySM:

#1 in Customer Satisfaction among Assisted Living & Memory Care Communities

#1 in Community Staff, Resident Activities, Resident Apartment/Living Unit, and Community Buildings & Grounds

#2 in Customer Satisfaction among Independent Living Communities





Discovery Senior Living Proudly Ranks #1 in Nation for Customer Satisfaction among Assisted Living & Memory Care Communities in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11618/275140_image1.jpg

This marks Discovery's first time achieving the top national position in Assisted Living & Memory Care and represents a major milestone for the Company as it continues to scale across the United States following unprecedented demand for high-quality, sophisticated operators like Discovery in the Seniors Housing industry.

"This recognition from J.D. Power demonstrates our strategy and directly reflects the commitment of more than 22,000 team members across the country providing exceptional care, hospitality and service to all senior residents and their families," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living. "Ranking #1 also reflects our unique Regional Management Company operating platform that drives disciplined operational execution while our investments in developing our teams, leadership, and a technology-enabled ecosystem, gives us clarity about where to innovate next."

For years, Discovery has been recognized as an operator of choice by various ownership groups for acquisitions and portfolio optimization. With these new J.D. Power results, Discovery is recognized and reported as the operator of choice by residents, families, and consumers.

Hutchinson continued, "Capital providers and ownership groups consistently ask which operators can scale without sacrificing quality. These results indicate Discovery can deliver exceptional outcomes on a national scale while remaining deeply focused on the resident and family experience. Our people, our programs, and our operating model are what set us apart today and will continue to drive our growth in the years ahead."

Operational Excellence, Talent Investment & Intelligence-Driven Innovation Power the #1 Result

The J.D. Power results reflect Discovery's multi-year strategy to elevate care quality, hospitality experience, and family confidence through:

Industry-leading operational excellence across its nine distinct National and Regional Management Companies is powered by standardized practices, a large, centralized team of business experts, enabling hyper-local and real-time performance management

Focused investments in clinical, culinary, multiple customized brands and distinguished experiences, and community teams, including expanded training, retention strategies, and career pathways

A modern technology and business intelligence ecosystem that informs community-level decision-making and enables leaders to deliver tailored programs and resident engagement.

Discovery's SHINE Memory Care program , developed by the company's clinical leadership and accredited by the Alzheimer's Association, providing purpose-built programming embedded in evidence-based cognitive care

Discovery's Capital Improvements Group rigorous capital and risk planning, and property management teams, ensure top tier aesthetics and experiential standards across all communities resulting in higher living quality, comfort, safety, and consistent maintenance across Discovery's national footprint

Together, these capabilities create a differentiated experience for residents and families as reported today by their direct feedback in the largest and most rigorous satisfaction study in senior housing.

About the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study

The Study benchmarks consumer satisfaction across the nation's largest senior living providers, measuring more than 30 metrics, six core performance dimensions, and over 10 Key Performance Indicators correlated with advocacy, loyalty, and overall experience. Data was collected from June through September 2025, using resident surveys for Independent Living and family/decision-maker surveys for Assisted Living & Memory Care.

For additional information visit http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2025154

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio approaching 47,000 units across ~420 communities in 40 states. The Company, and its 22,000-plus team members, is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fourth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place To Work May 2025 - May 2026.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275140

SOURCE: Discovery Senior Living