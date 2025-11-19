Aurelion: Crypto's Bear Market a Boon for Tokenized Gold

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Björn Schmidtke, Chief Executive Officer of Aurelion, Nasdaq's first Tether Gold (XAU?) treasury, says the crypto market slump lays the platform for blockchain evolution rather than hinders it.

"The recent volatility across digital asset markets, highlighted by the $1.3 billion correction and a 28% drop in Bitcoin's price in recent weeks, has renewed focus on foundational assets. While market sentiment frequently fluctuates, this shift presents a strategic opportunity to capitalize on proven value and structural resilience."

Schmidtke expanded on this, explaining that this current climate offers the opportunity for the blockchain's immutability and transactability to coincide with the proven store of value of gold that has seen momentum in the past month.

"We anticipate a future where gold and digital assets do not compete, but converge. Gold remains a universally recognized, time-tested asset, distinct from new, conceptual digital tokens. When its inherent stability is combined with the transparency and immutability of blockchain technology, alongside growing regulatory clarity and institutional adoption, these forces are set for powerful convergence.

"This innovation addresses investor demand for clear, confident, and 24/7 accessible investment in gold. The growing scale and liquidity of tokenized gold assets, such as Tether Gold (XAU?), with its market capitalization in excess of $1.5 billion and a volume increase of over 20% in the last 24 hours, demonstrate that this demand is already not theoretical, but actively transacted in the market."

About Aurelion

Aurelion (NASDAQ: AURE) is a regulated digital wealth firm listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, providing investors access to tokenized gold reserves. The company is the Nasdaq's first Tether Gold (XAU?) treasury, combining the stability of physical gold with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Through its tokenized gold reserves, Aurelion offers investors a modern gateway to safe-haven assets designed to help preserve value amid inflation, currency devaluation, and digital asset volatility.

More information about Aurelion is available at www.aurelion.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aurelion-cryptos-bear-market-a-boon-for-tokenized-gold-302620762.html