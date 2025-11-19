Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Peter Londa, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. ("Tantalus" or the "Company") (TSX: GRID), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lk-EbHyozQo

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of utilities and the communities they serve. Their solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives their user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements.

To learn more, visit: www.tantalus.com

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275214

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange