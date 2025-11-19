Anderson Injury Lawyers Proudly Announces the Opening of a New Office in Austin, TX

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Anderson Injury Lawyers, a trusted name in Texas personal injury law, proudly announces the opening of its new office in Austin, Texas , located at 811 Nueces Street, Austin, TX 78701. This marks a significant step in the firm's continued commitment to providing top-tier legal representation across the state.

New Office in Austin, TX

New Office in Austin, TX

Opening an office in Austin allows the team to better serve clients in Central Texas. This expansion reflects Anderson Injury Lawyers' ongoing growth and its mission to offer compassionate, results-driven legal support to those who have been injured due to negligence.

Bringing Proven Legal Advocacy to Austin, Texas

Led by founding attorney Mark Anderson , a Board-Certified personal injury trial lawyer with decades of experience, Anderson Injury Lawyers has built a reputation for excellence in cases involving car accidents, truck crashes, workplace accidents, wrongful death, and more.

With the new Austin location, the firm aims to make its award-winning legal services more accessible to individuals and families in Travis County and the surrounding areas.

Ongoing Dedication to the Texas Community

Anderson Injury Lawyers remains committed to delivering high-quality legal services grounded in compassion, integrity, and a results-driven approach. Every case is handled with individualized attention to ensure that clients receive the support they need throughout the legal process.

The firm continues to offer free consultations and operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no legal fees unless compensation is recovered. This structure ensures that all injury victims, regardless of financial status, have access to experienced and effective legal representation.

Anderson Injury Lawyers continues to represent clients across the entire state of Texas. The firm remains dedicated to protecting the rights of injury victims and helping them obtain fair compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and more.

About Anderson Injury Lawyers

Anderson Injury Lawyers has built a strong reputation as one of Texas's most respected personal injury law firms. The firm has successfully recovered over 100 million dollars in verdicts and settlements for accident victims and their families. With a law office now in Austin, the firm continues to provide exceptional legal representation with a focus on professionalism, accountability, and client success.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, contact our law office in Austin, Texas.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Anderson Injury Lawyers

Address: 811 Nueces St

City: Austin

State: TX

Zip: 78701

Country: United States

Phone: (512) 399-5000

Website: https://maafirm.com/

SOURCE: Anderson Injury Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/anderson-injury-lawyers-proudly-announces-the-opening-of-a-new-o-1104579