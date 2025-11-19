Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment Flush With Excitement After Acquiring World-Famous Solid Gold Toilet

Wipe away any doubts; this throne is the gold standard!

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment has struck literal gold with one of the wildest acquisitions in its history: Maurizio Cattelan's infamous solid gold toilet, titled America. Purchased for $12.1 million at Sotheby's New York on November 18, 2025, it is now the most valuable and certainly the shiniest exhibit ever to join the Ripley's collection. Melt it down, and the gold alone would fetch about $10 million at today's rate, which makes this perhaps the most tempting bathroom break in art history.

The 18-karat throne that dazzled Guggenheim visitors in 2016 and then disappeared from Blenheim Palace in an overnight caper in 2019 is still missing. Ripley's purchased a different edition of the work, the only fully fabricated edition of the golden throne still known to exist, and we intend to keep this one from embarking on any unexpected adventures.

The Guggenheim once offered the golden toilet to President Trump, and Ripley's is just as ready to let the world marvel at this majestic commode. Sharing the unbelievable tops our to-do list, unless 'polish the golden toilet' gets bumped to priority number one.

"Finding the unbelievable is our business, but even we never imagined we would one day need a plumber on standby for an art installation," said John Corcoran, Director of Exhibits for Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment. "Our number one idea is to keep things free-flowing. Number two is making sure nothing gets clogged up and flushes away future possibilities. We will unroll some paper and start planning."

Ripley's plans to display the toilet in all its gleaming glory, giving guests an up-close look at the world's most extravagant restroom fixture. The sculpture is fully functional, and the team is exploring whether visitors may someday be allowed to use it. That decision will require careful preparation and someone courageous enough to make sure everything keeps flowing in the right direction.

Built on the foundation of a daily newspaper cartoon in 1918 - still in print today - Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment has grown to be a global leader in family entertainment with more than 100 attractions across nine countries. Along with Ripley's Believe It or Not!, Ripley's Aquariums, Great Wolf Lodge (Niagara Falls), Guinness World Records attractions, wax museums, traveling shows, miniature golf courses, mirror mazes, and more, the world of Ripley's continues to grow through exciting new experiences, and online content.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is a proud member of The Jim Pattison Group, Canada's largest private company.

