LakePoint Sports Shines Spotlight on Meteoric Rise of $40B Travel & Youth Sports Industry at 5th Annual National Youth Sports Summit

SportsEngine Presents 2025 Summit; Arthur M. Blank Honored with Impact Award

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / The 2025 National Youth Sports Summit presented by SportsEngine brought together the industry's most influential leaders, brands, and investors from across the country for a sold-out day of convening, connecting, and collaborating on the future of travel and youth sports. Hosted at LakePoint Sports-the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country-the fifth annual summit highlighted the industry's meteoric growth while fostering meaningful dialogue and partnerships among leaders shaping its future.

Attendees traveled from across the United States to participate in a day of thought leadership and inspiration featuring a dynamic lineup of speakers and panels. Topics included the fan experience in the digital age, path to the pros, the boom of soccer, media and data's role in driving the game forward, investment trends, and the critical importance of growing youth sports participation.

Mark M. O'Brien, President & CEO of LakePoint Sports, declared that "The industry is on the precipice of a youth sports transformation." He described the travel and youth sports marketplace as "white hot," signaling an unprecedented era of momentum, investment, and opportunity that is redefining how the industry grows and connects. "The Summit continues to serve as a rallying point for collaboration across every corner of our industry," said O'Brien. "This year's event showcased the incredible energy and shared purpose among leaders who are addressing challenges the industry faces as they grow youth sports and elevate the athlete, fan, and family experience nationwide."

The summit included the presentation of the 2025 Impact Award-presented by LakePoint Sports and Coca-Cola UNITED Bottling Company-to honor Arthur M. Blank, Owner of the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, and AMB Group, for his visionary leadership and lasting impact on youth sports and communities nationwide. Accepting the award on Blank's behalf, Rich McKay, CEO of AMBSE and the Atlanta Falcons, emphasized the breadth of Blank's values-driven leadership and philanthropy, noting his support across youth sports-from major gifts to First Tee, to helping build 100 soccer fields across Georgia. "He never looks for the big press conference - he looks to make an impact. That's who he is."

The 2025 Summit, which expanded its reach globally through a live stream on SportsEngine platform, reinforced its reputation as the premier event, convening decision-makers across travel and youth sports, media, investment, and technology.

For more information about the National Youth Sports Summit and to view the event in its entirety, click here.

