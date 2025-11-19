Former ATP Stars and Co-Hosts of "Nothing Major" Show Sam Querrey and John Isner to Host USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation Tennis Creates Gala on December 6 in Washington D.C.

Exclusive Fantasy Clinic with Querrey and Isner to Follow Gala on December 7 at Westwood Country Club

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Former ATP stars and tennis podcast personalities Sam Querrey and John Isner will co-host the 2025 USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation Tennis Creates Gala on Saturday, December 6 at the Salamander Hotel in Washington, D.C. The following day, a small group of fans will hit the court and learn firsthand from Querrey and Isner, two of the game's most celebrated pros, during the exclusive, first-ever USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation Tennis Creates Fantasy Clinic at the acclaimed Westwood Country Club in Vienna, VA.

Querrey and Isner, both former top-20 ATP players and co-hosts of the popular podcast Nothing Major alongside fellow pros Steve Johnson and Jack Sock, will bring their humor, insider stories, and passion for the game to the Gala stage. The following day, Querrey and Isner will provide personal coaching, technique tips, and strategy insights at the Fantasy Clinic. Attendees can enjoy pre-clinic photo opportunities, a Q&A session, and a light lunch with fellow tennis enthusiasts. Spectator tickets are available for those who wish to watch and participate in the Q&A without playing. Gala ticket holders receive a special discount to participate in the clinic.

"Sam and John are both incredible athletes and hilarious podcast hosts, making them the perfect choice to host this year's Tennis Creates Gala," said Tara Fitzpatrick-Navarro, CEO of the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation. "Their personalities, careers, and commitment to giving back to the tennis community reflect the spirit and mission of the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation."

Chaired by Andrew and Michele Brammer, the Gala will feature fine dining, entertainment, live and silent auctions with exclusive experiences, and the presentation of the Tennis Creates Awards. Honorees include Stacey Allaster, the first woman to serve as US Open Tournament Director, who will receive the Tennis Creates Impact Award for her global contributions to equity and leadership in tennis; and Hall of Famer Ray Benton, who will receive the Tennis Creates Visionary Award for decades of transformational leadership in player development and program growth.

All proceeds from the Gala and Fantasy Clinic benefit USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation's mission to champion tennis for healthier lives and communities, making the sport accessible to all in the Mid-Atlantic. Through programs like Girls Rule the Court, Jr. Player Scholarships, Facility Restoration Grants, and Community Engagement Grants, the Foundation is ensuring that every person, regardless of background or zip code, can experience the lifelong benefits of tennis.

For more information, Tennis Creates Gala and Fantasy Clinic tickets, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit TennisCreatesGala.com .

About Sam Querrey

Sam Querrey, a former ATP Top 20 player, reached the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2017 and was a key member of the U.S. Davis Cup team. He is also co-host of Nothing Major, sharing stories and insights from his career with fellow pros Steve Johnson, Jack Sock, and John Isner.

About John Isner

John Isner, former World No. 8, is best known for his record-breaking matches at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. Beyond his professional career, Isner co-hosts Nothing Major, bringing fans behind the scenes of professional tennis with humor and camaraderie.

About the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation

The USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to promoting tennis and its lifelong benefits. By fostering community, character, and well-being, the Foundation ensures tennis is accessible to all in the Mid-Atlantic region.

