Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's Holdings Begins SBX Roll-Out and Reports 336% Growth to $7.1 Million Revenue for Q3 2025

$1.0 Million Sale of one PACHA SKU ? to a Strategic Buyer ? Represents Additional Income Over and Above the Company's $7.1 Million Ordinary Revenue.

Company Projects Continued Strong Growth and an All-Time Revenue Record in Q4

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB:CHUC ) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the premium vapor products space, today reported results for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and provided an update on recent business highlights.

Key Financial Highlights for Q3 2025 (compared with Q3 2024)

Revenue increased 336% to $7.1 million

Net income of $0.6 million, from a loss of $1.0 million

Cash balance of $1.1 million, compared to $0.2 million

Total assets of $10.6 million, compared to $3.9 million

Total shareholders' equity of $3.2 million, compared to a deficit of ($1.8) million

Key Balance Sheet Highlights for Q3 2025 (compared with Q4 2024)

Recent Business Highlights

Successful SBX introduction in 7 strategically advantaged states; Phase I roll-out began in Q3; Phase II roll-out for multiple regional convenience store chains and distributors will continue in Q4 2025. SBX now represents the majority of the Company's sales.

On August 8, 2025, the Company entered into and closed a PMTA asset sale for one PACHA synthetic product and related asset, bringing the total PMTA Products purchased by the strategic Buyer to sixteen. The purchase price for this latest PMTA asset was $1.0 million paid at closing. Accordingly, PMTA Products Strategic Partnerships have now generated $7.5 million in income with an additional $4.2 million in contingent payments possible over the next 12 months.

On August 26, 2025, the Company announced that, in order to facilitate increased SBX inventory purchases and to fuel the Company's growth in the mass market convenience store channel, it signed a very favorable $2 million credit facility with Michael D. King, one of the independent members of Charlie's Board of Directors.

The Company announced that it will open its first US manufacturing facility in Q4 2025 for filling of select product lines. In addition to mitigating shipping delays and tariff costs, the US-filled line will enable Charlie's to meet new domestic manufacturing requirements that have been announced by large states. The Company's new line will meet these new domestic manufacturing requirements and will appeal, broadly, to adult consumers who prefer "Made in America" products.

To prevent youth access to nicotine and non-nicotine vapor products, the Company has reported that it continues its efforts to develop age-gating technology for certain of its products in development.

Management Commentary

"Early SBX sales continue to exceed Company expectations… by a wide margin!" reported Ryan Stump, Charlie's Chief Operating Officer. "Already in Q4, we sold more SBX - $6 million worth during a two-day convenience store tradeshow - than we ever sold in an entire MONTH… In fact, our two days of show sales equate to 75% of what we sold in ALL OF 2024! Without question, SBX is greatly expanding Charlie's retail distribution in convenience stores that wish to carry flavored disposable vapes that are not in violation of the FDA's PMTA review process."

Henry Sicignano III, Charlie's President, explained, "If we had been able to finance and manufacture more product in Q3, we could have realized substantially more than $10 million in top line sales for the third quarter… and indeed, Q4 should eclipse this milestone." Mr. Sicignano continued, "With steady progress in the markets where SBX enjoys considerable competitive advantages, we believe $10 million in monthly sales, along with significantly improved net margins, could be achievable by mid-2026. Very exciting times for the Charlie's team… and for our shareholders."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025:

Revenue: For the three months ended September 30, 2025 revenue was $7.1 million, an increase of $5.5 million, or 336%, compared with $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in revenue was primarily due to an increase in the sales of Charlie's (non-nicotine) SBX product line.

Gross Profit: For the three months ended September 30, 2025 gross profit was $1.8 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 180%, compared with $0.86 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The resulting gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 24.9%, compared with 38.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Total Operating Expenses: For the three months ended September 30, 2025, total operating expenses, including general and administrative, sales and marketing and research and development costs, were $2.1 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 40%, compared with $1.5 million the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Income/Loss: For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $0.6 million, compared with a net loss of $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net income was negatively impacted by first-order product placement costs including displays, commissions, and promotional expenses, however the Company achieved an increase in net income for the quarter as a result of funds received from a strategic Buyer in the August 2025 PMTA asset sale.

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) is an industry leader in the premium vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary company Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC. Charlie's Chalk Dust has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats.

For additional information, please visit Charlie's corporate website at: Chuc.com and the Company's branded online websites: sbxvape.com , CharliesChalkDust.com , enjoypachamama.com , and Pacha.co .

Safe Harbor Statement

