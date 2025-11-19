CNH Industrial's a Sustainable Year Release Spotlights Sustainable Practices

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / This edition charts CNH's continued progress in sustainably advancing agriculture and construction. Now available online at: https://publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year-2024-2025/

CNH's A Sustainable Year series returns to spotlight its commitment to a sustainable future. This digital magazine draws inspiration from two key moments for the Company: CNH's Investor Day in May 2025, where they presented the Road to 2030 business strategy, and their most recent Sustainability Report, which highlights their commitment to safer and more responsible operations. Together, they guide the initiatives featured in this edition.

The magazine showcases their progress and positive impact - from accelerating product development to advances in precision farming through to autonomous and robotic solutions. Learn how Case IH's SenseApply technology exemplifies the power of "sense and act" innovation, enabling farmers to apply exactly the right amount of nitrogen, herbicide or fungicide in real time and only when crops need it.

The publication includes news from India where mentoring and training initiatives are preparing the next generation of employees to thrive in CNH's industries and thought leadership pieces from external experts who provide additional perspectives on the topics they explore, such as the use of artificial intelligence to accelerate innovation. CNH have also included the voices of their customers, who are testing groundbreaking machines powered by lower-emission fuels, such as New Holland's T6 and T7 Methane Power tractors and Case IH's Austoft 9000 sugarcane harvester prototype featuring an ethanol engine.

Download the latest edition of the A Sustainable Year series in PDF at: cnh_a_sustainable_year_2024_5_digital_final.f6519098bfb8.pdf

Read the interactive digital magazine at: https://publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year-2024-2025/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

