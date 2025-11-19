Newcore Gold: Advancing a Gold Project in Ghana with Favorable Economics
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|0,383
|0,401
|23:00
|0,374
|0,410
|21:57
Newcore Gold: Advancing a Gold Project in Ghana with Favorable Economics
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|22:46
|04.11.
|Newcore Gold durchteuft bei Bohrungen auf dem Goldprojekt Enchi in Ghana 1,08 g/t Gold über 22,0 Meter und 1,29 g/t Gold über 15,0 Meter
|Die Bohrungen in der Goldlagerstätte Kwakyekrom unterstreichen weiterhin das Potenzial für Ressourcenwachstum auf Enchi und durchteufen die
oberflächennahe Goldmineralisierung außerhalb der aktuellen...
|04.11.
|Newcore Gold Ltd.: Newcore Gold Drilling Intersects 1.08 g/t Gold over 22.0 Metres and 1.29 g/t Gold over 15.0 Metres, at the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana
|VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the 45...
|08.10.
|Newcore Gold erweitert Bohrprogramm auf Goldprojekt Enchi in Ghana auf 45.000 m
|Die bis dato abgeschlossenen Bohrungen verdeutlichen das Potenzial für eine Ressourcenerweiterung bei Enchi
8. Oktober 2025 - Vancouver, BC / IRW-Press / Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore"...
|08.10.
|Newcore Gold Ltd.: Newcore Gold Increases Drill Program to 45,000 Metres at the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana
|VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce that on the back of the success achieved...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NEWCORE GOLD LTD
|0,391
|-0,51 %